God’s word in perspective

We have on occasion presented the idea that some things have more than one word or phrases that all refer to the same thing. For instance, we have noted that the word “church” is used numerous times in the Bible. Yet, the word “body” is also used and in reference to that same institution (Eph. 1:22-23). In addition, the term the house of God refers to the same institution (I Tim. 3:15). Of course, the purpose of this is to give us a view of the church from different perspectives. The church is those who have been called out of the world. The body presents the analogy of the human body, having one head and numerous differing members all making up the one body. And, the house of God presents the view from a family perspective. We wish to do much the same in this article with the word of God. There are different “word pictures” used in reference to the word of God.

First, the word of God is pictured as being a mirror through which one can view him or herself as God sees them. James, the half brother of Jesus wrote, “For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: For the beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was. But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed” (James. 1:23-25). We use a mirror to look at our own physical bodies and can see that which needs attention. In like manner, the word of God is the mirror with which we can see the blemishes in our spiritual state and that is the part of man that God looks at as well. When the Lord turned down Jesse’ oldest son as king, “the Lord said unto Samuel, Look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature; because I have refused him: for the Lord seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the Lord looketh on the heart” (I Sam. 16:7). When Simon offered money for the ability to pass on miraculous abilities to others, Peter told him, “…thy heart is not right in the sight of God” (Acts 8:21). When the day of judgement comes, we will be judged by what we have done in this body as it is compared to what God said. Jesus said, “He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day” (John 12:48). Paul told the Corinthians that upon appearing before the judgment seat of Christ; “…every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (II Cor. 5:10). Thus, an examination of our current spiritual condition comes by looking in the mirror of God’s word to see if all is as it should be in our life.

A second prominent picture of the word of God is as a sword. Paul urged the Ephesians to “Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil” (Eph. 6:11). He specified, “Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God” (Eph. 6:14-17). The sword of the spirit is said to be the word of God. Some might question the power of this sword, but it is, in actuality, extremely powerful. Paul told the Corinthians, “For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds; Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ” (II Cor. 10:4-5). The writer of Hebrews wrote, “For the word of God is quick and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sward, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart” (Heb. 4:12). How powerful is this sword of the spirit? It’s creation powerful. “By the word of the Lord were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth…For he spake, and it was one; he commanded, and it stood fast” (Psalm 33:6, 9).

The word of God is milk for the nourishment of our spiritual being. Peter wrote, “As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby” (I Pet. 2:2). Later he would write, “But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ” (II Pet. 3:18). Growth is commanded and the word is the milk that nourishes us in that growth (Heb. 5:12-14). God has given us all things that pertain unto life and godliness (II Pet. 1:3).