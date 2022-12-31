Holiday closures for New Year's

The following are related to the upcoming New Year’s holiday:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Jan. 2.

State of Wyoming – Closed Jan. 2.

Laramie County – Closed Jan. 2.

City of Cheyenne – Closed Jan. 2.

Government services

Cheyenne Transit Program – Closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. Buses will not run when office is closed.

U.S. Postal Service – No regular delivery on Jan. 2.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Jan. 2.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Jan. 2; emergency room open 24 hours.

Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Jan. 2.

Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Jan. 2.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – For those who normally have Monday pick-up, that will be done the previous Saturday – Dec. 31 instead of Jan. 2.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station office and Household Hazardous Waste, 220 N. College Drive, will be open Dec. 31, but closed Jan. 2. The Transfer Station’s office will be closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2. Happy Jack Landfill, 1416 Happy Jack Road, will be closed Jan. 2. The Compost Facility, 3714 Windmill Road, will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31 and closed Jan. 1-3.

The Garbage Guys – Monday trash pickup will be done on the previous Saturday.

Republic Services – Regular pickup schedule.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Jan. 2.

Laramie County Community College – Closed through Jan. 2. Spring semester A Block classes begin Jan. 17.

Laramie County School District 1 – Closed through Jan. 2. Classes resume Jan. 3.

Laramie County School District 2 – Closed through Jan. 2. Classes resume Jan. 3.

St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed through Jan. 2. Classes resume Jan. 3.

STRIDE Learning Center – Closed through Jan. 2. Classes resume Jan. 3.

Community services

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Cheyenne Botanic Gardens – Closed through Jan. 2.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open Dec. 31, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (no classes); closed Jan. 1; open Jan. 2, 5 a.m.-6 p.m. (no classes or child care).

Laramie County Library – Closed Jan. 1-2.

Meals on Wheels – Closed through Jan. 2.

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed through Jan. 2.