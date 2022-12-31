AARP Wyoming to offers online fitness classes in 2023

CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming will once again offer a full slate of virtual fitness classes online in 2023. In 2022, the Wyoming virtual fitness classes resulted in more than 34,000 participants taking part across the country.

The classes are free and open to the public, but registration is required and can be done by visiting tinyurl.com/aarp-online-fitness . Once you register for a class, a Zoom link will be emailed to you within 24 hours. Classes require registration for each week you attend.

“All fitness levels are welcome, and modifications are provided,” AARP Wyoming’s Jennifer Baier said in a news release. “Classes are available both live and on-demand. Please consult your physician before beginning any new exercise regimen."

Courses start on Jan. 16 and include:

Mindful Movement and Healthy Aging, Mondays at 10 a.m.Mindful Movement: Strength and Balance, Tuesdays at 10 a.m.Mindful Movement and Guided Meditation, Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.Country Line Dancing, Wednesdays at 10 a.m.Awake in the Wild Meditation, Thursdays at 11 a.m.The Healing Art of Qigong, Fridays at 11 a.m.

Mindful Movement and Healthy Aging

This class, taught by master certified yoga educator and wellness coach Diane Butera, is focused on helping participants enhance their vitality, mental clarity and get more fit while fostering a great attitude toward aging.

The class features moments from yoga, Pilates and functional medicine to improve core strength, ease of movement, balance and aches and pains. A 15-minute Q&A will follow the 45-minute class.

Please have a yoga strap, yoga block, and a Pinky Ball on hand. Class is taught seated in a chair and standing. Please consult your physician before beginning any new exercise regimen. Mondays at 10 a.m.

Mindful Movement: Strength and Balance

This class focuses on enhancing your vitality and mental clarity, strength and balance. Enjoy movements from yoga, Pilates, and functional medicine – both on the floor and standing – to improve your core strength.

A 15-minute Q&A follows the 45-minute class.

Please have a yoga strap, yoga block, and a Pinky Ball on hand. Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

Mindful Movement and Guided Meditation

In this class, participants will first practice extra-gentle movements from yoga and other mindfulness techniques that are aimed at helping to calm your nervous system, relax your body and provide a cognitive boost.

Following the movement portion of the class, you’ll lie down and rest comfortably to enjoy a guided meditation designed to increase your vitality and improve your sleep by helping you release your muscular, mental and emotional tensions.

Please have a yoga strap, yoga block, and a Pinky Ball on hand. A 15-minute Q&A follows the 45-minute class. Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Country Line Dancing

This class will cover basic country line dancing steps from the shuffle, to the Charleston, to the grapevine. Come find out how much fun it can be to dance.

Participants of all experience levels and abilities are welcome. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

Awake in the Wild Meditation

Nature-based mindfulness meditation practices can help attune your senses to the simple delights and serenity of the natural world. This class will teach participants various sensory awareness practices and offer guided mindfulness-based meditations.

While these meditations are best experienced outdoors, practicing them near a window with a view of nature or even some houseplants is fine too. Thursdays at 11 a.m.

The Healing Art of Qigong

Qigong (chee-guhng) is an ancient healing art that has been practiced for thousands of years for health and longevity. Combining powerful stances with graceful movements, it can help you develop better balance and more energy and vitality. Studies show Qigong can help reduce anxiety and depression as well as boost your immune system and improve sleep.

Classes will consist of chair and standing movements. Fridays at 11 a.m.

For more information on these virtual fitness courses, contact Baier at jbaier@aarp.org or 920-392-2250.