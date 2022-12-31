Sex Offenders List 12-31-22

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.

Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.

This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The website below can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.

Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.

No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.

The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.

Go to laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx , then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below. (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted.)

Alan Lee Bazzle – 1504 Stinson Ave.

Spencer Dean Brown – 322 W. 17th St.

Elden Edward Cooley – 1504 Stinson Ave.

Marcus Paul Delgado – 3201 S. Greeley Hwy., Lot 20

Cody Wesley Garrett – 6316 Woods Road

Richard Anthony Gonzales – Transient in Laramie County

Joseph Edward Jones – 3839 E. Lincolnway, Room 226

Travis Lee Kuhlman – 7206 Braehill Road (camper)

James Patrick Lezotte – 322 W. 17th St.

Kasey Dale Manley – 4066 I-80 Service Road, Lot B-8 (camper), Burns

Mark Anthony Martinez – Transient in Laramie County

Jason Anthony Mathis – 3852 Greenway St.

Adrian Rodolfo Munoz – 4040 Garden Court

Dennis Kevin Pryor – 209 W. 17th St., Apt. 116

Rodney Dean Reed – Transient in Laramie County