2022 Governor’s Arts Awards winners announced

 3 days ago

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the recipients of the Wyoming Arts Council’s 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards.

Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards winners are selected based on their substantial contributions made in Wyoming that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts, with special consideration given to nominees whose arts service is statewide.

The recipients are:

Anne Mason, artist and arts administrator from Laramie.The Actor’s Mission, a community theater from Rock Springs.A posthumous award to Clarene Law, a legislator, businesswoman and arts patron from Jackson.

Recipients will be honored at a dinner and awards ceremony on Feb. 24 in Cheyenne.

Nominations are open to any Wyoming citizen, business or community member. Award criteria include the length of commitment to the arts, outstanding contribution or impact, breadth of support, involvement in special initiatives supporting the arts, and artistic excellence/level of standards.

The Governor’s Arts Awards were first made possible by an endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a lifelong patron of the arts. Through the years, individuals and organizations from more than 35 Wyoming communities and statewide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming.

For reservations to the Feb. 24 dinner and awards ceremony, or for more information on this event, visit 2022GAA.eventbrite.com . For additional information, contact Brittany Howell at brittany.howell@wyo.gov or 307-214-2701.

