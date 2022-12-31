Read full article on original website
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
United Rugby Championship: Leinster hammer Connacht to remain unbeaten
Tries: Turner, Deeny, Larmour 2, Russell, Baird, van der Flier Con: Sexton 2, Byrne. United Rugby Championship leaders Leinster began 2023 with a comprehensive seven-try 41-12 victory against Irish rivals Connacht. Liam Turner, Brian Deeny and Jordan Larmour scored first-half tries as Leinster led 19-12 at the break, while David...
Barry Lane: Former Ryder Cup player dies aged 62
Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane has died at the age of 62 after a short illness. The Englishman was a five-time winner on the European Tour and played in the 1993 Ryder Cup defeat by the United States at The Belfry. He was one of the most popular figures...
