Delich goes out on top

VIRGINIA—Looking back at a long, decorated and successful high school tennis career, Rock Ridge senior Lydia Delich didn’t know what was in store for her when she was a seventh grader suiting up to play third singles for the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.

Advancing to the state tournament that year, Delich got some unexpected advice after her opening round loss to Blake’s Lainey Axell, the top seed in the tournament.

“We shook hands after the match and she told me to just keep playing and to never give up,” Delich said. “I remember I looked up to her and just thought, ‘Wow, she’s so good.’ She told me that I was a good tennis player and I think just hearing her say that meant a lot to me. I still remember it now as a senior. It was something to look at and tell myself to keep going. Even when I have some bad matches, I can learn from them and keep going.”

Those words rang true every tennis season for Delich as she advanced to five state tournaments over her high school career, only missing out in 2020 when there was no state tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whether it was capturing a fourth place at state with older sister Audrey as an eighth grader, or leading the newly formed Wolverines to the 7AA championship match this season while still earning a spot at state for herself, Delich’s list of tennis accolades are as numerous as they are impressive.

For her efforts this season and across her entire high school career, Delich has been named the 2022 All-Iron Range Girls’ Tennis Player of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

When it comes to the growth of her own game, Delich first had to point to her older sisters when asked about the influence her family had on her game. Audrey (a 2019 Eveleth-Gilbert graduate) and Cora (2017) helped guide the early success for the youngest in Lydia.

“I’ve always looked up to both of my sisters. They’ve been able to teach me so much over the years and I could watch and play with them and just learn something different every time. They both went on to play college tennis and I think that was a big part of me deciding that I could go on and play college tennis too. They’d tell me stories about how much fun it was and that definitely influenced me. They’ve helped my game in so many ways and I think I’ve been able to help theirs as well at times.”

Teaming up with Audrey for a state tournament run in the fall of 2018, Delich reflected on the unique experience of playing on the biggest stage with a family member.

“It was only my second year at state at the time and she just came in with so much more experience than me. She was very calm and could encourage me through anything. I just remember paying with her and high fiving after each point. I think we played really good tennis together and getting all the way to fourth place that year was really special.”

After Audrey graduated, it was Lydia’s turn to assume the role of No. 1 singles player for the Golden Bears. Taking on that challenge as just a freshman, Delich said she was unsure of how things would go at the beginning of the year, but she quickly realized she had the ability to compete.

“I felt like I was ready to take that on. I knew I had the experience but I also wasn’t totally sure. Once you hit that high level where you’re playing everyone’s best, you just don’t know how it’s going to go until you get out there. I did feel some pressure but I knew I could do it. I was pretty happy with how I did in my freshman year.”

One of Delich’s best tennis memories also happened that year. Taking on a top player from Pine City with a trip to state on the line, Delich mounted an impressive comeback down 5-2. Overcoming the odds to win 7-5 and earn a spot at state, Delich used that match as motivation in future tough matches.

“No one thought I was going to come back in that match. My dad said, ‘Oh, she’s not making it to state this year.’ Everyone thought I was done but I came back and won it and made it to state. That’s a really good memory of mine because I had to play really well to turn things around and make it there. It kind of showed me what I could do in tough situations when things weren’t looking so great.”

Things looked a lot different in Delich’s sophomore year. With the pandemic shortening the regular season and eliminating any meaningful postseason, the Golden Bears top player said the 2020 season just never felt right for her or her teammates.

“That whole year was just weird to me. I was glad I still had the opportunity to play because the boys didn’t even get the chance to play in the spring before. But at the same time, it didn’t feel like I was playing for anything.”

Despite that lack of a year-end goal, Delich made the best of the season and began to shift her defensive-minded game to a more all-rounded one that featured plenty of offense.

“I used that year to work on things. I completely changed my forehand, my serve. I added more topspin. I was just trying to improve my game and get better for the next season. I knew that was the time to work on it because we weren’t going to have sections or state that year.”

With all the changes she was making, Delich said that was the first time it felt like she could make changes to her game on the fly and make adjustments to suit the opponent she was playing.

“Seventh through ninth grade, I was playing a lot of defense. I was just getting every shot back that I could. Then I started to realize in my freshman year that I needed to play more offense. During the Covid year, I made a point to try that and to try and hit the ball harder and make tougher shots. I wanted to develop and become a more all-around player, being defensive or offensive depending on what I needed to do that day.”

Delich remained at the top with the Golden Bears as a junior and then became one of the first ever team captains for Rock Ridge this past fall as a senior. Leading the team to a Section 7AA championship match appearance, Delich said the first year of Wolverine tennis was the start of something great for the new program.

“A lot of players from both the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert sides didn’t know how things were going to go, combining and playing in a new section. But I think this year was a good way for Rock Ridge to start. There was always going to be that apprehension when you bring two rivals together but once we realized how good we were together, it helped make the season so fun. We played well but we had fun.”

Finishing her high school tennis career at this year’s Class AA State Tournament, Delich says she didn’t get the results she wanted. Looking back on the tough competition she saw, it was easy to feel defeated, but Delich managed to find a silver lining.

“My first match was very close and the second match wasn’t as close but I still played against some very good players down there. They both deserved their wins. It felt like every girl down there deserved to be there and it made it easier for me to look back on it. Once you lose that last match, you feel disappointed but I was still happy I could make it there and play with those really good girls. It’s something to look back on now and show that I could still compete and have fun with it.”

As she prepares to play tennis for Southern Virginia University in the fall, Delich says her love for the game is still as strong as it’s ever been. When asked about what keeps her still excited about tennis, the senior said it’s all about getting another chance to learn.

“Everything I’ve been able to go through, even the bad matches, I’m able to learn from them and be successful after. That’s what pushes me to want to keep playing. There’s been a lot of good times in my years playing tennis and I really enjoy the game itself.

“I love practicing and love to work on things and improve and correct things. Tennis has helped me in life a lot and it’s just a great way to keep learning. I’m excited to continue playing.”

Seeing the amount of success she’s had over the past six years, Delich says she’s pleased with her story as a whole.

“I feel fulfilled with everything that’s happened. I think that everything happens for a reason and I’ve earned my places and where I’ve gone. Five trips to state, I think my time practicing and getting better all went into that. All those pressure moments I was ready for if I wanted to make it there. I’m really happy with how it’s all gone for me.”

—

In addition to Delich, the 2022 All-Iron Range Girls’ tennis team includes: Katelyn Torrel, Julia Lindseth, Anna Beaudette, Paige Maki and Mylee Young of Rock Ridge; Claire Rewertz, Abigail Sullivan, Mercedes Furin and Bella Vincent of Hibbing and Taryn Hamling, Molly Pierce and Mercury Bischoff of Grand Rapids/Greenway.