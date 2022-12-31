ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Kentucky football vs. Iowa Music City Bowl: Our final score predictions are in

By Dani Mohr, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Kentucky football will face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 Music City Bowl on Saturday.

The matchup is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT (ABC) at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans.

After finishing their regular seasons 7-5, the Hawkeyes and the Wildcats will look to earn a win to kickstart the offseason on a good note. Kentucky finished the season at fourth in the SEC East while Iowa finished fourth in the SEC West.

However, the bowl game won't include either team's starting quarterbacks. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced he's opting out to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft while Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras is sidelined due to a shoulder injury suffered in the season finale against Nebraska.

Will the Wildcats take down the Hawkeyes in Nashville? Here's what our experts had to say.

Gentry Estes, sports columnist

Kentucky 6, Iowa 5: My only hesitation with this prediction is that it might be too many points.

Nick Gray, trending sports writer

Kentucky 24, Iowa 10: The Wildcats open things up a bit, with Dane Key and Barion Brown making big plays. And here’s hoping Destin Wade gets a chance at QB during his homecoming.

