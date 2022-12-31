Government meetings 12-31-22

Monday

Cheyenne Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm .

Tuesday

Cheyenne City Council Sine Die and regular meeting, 12 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm .

Downtown Development Authority meeting with city officials, 3 p.m., Room 310 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.

Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.

Wednesday

Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm .

Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, 2 p.m., Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm .

Cheyenne City Council Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm .

Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, Committee of the Whole meeting, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs.

Thursday

Cheyenne Urban Renewal Authority Board, 10 a.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm .

Friday

Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees retreat, 12 p.m., Room 128 of the College Community Center, 1400 E. College Drive, and online. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting .