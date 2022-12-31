ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Today's Events 12-31-22

 3 days ago

New Year's Eve Soiree

– 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $100 per person, $150 per couple. This swanky party asks guests to dress up and enjoy an open bar. Black tie attire. Music from Olivia Frances. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-433-9730

New Years Eve Drag Showcase

– 9 p.m. A drag cabaret, themed "Fire & Ice." Featuring Oblivia, Queen of the Clueless, and GlittaBeard, with performances by Temple Ceiling, MaveRick, Tatum Silver Down and Ladycat De’Ore. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543

New Year's Eve Ball Drop

– Midnight. A tradition returns to the core of downtown. The ball will drop from the Hynds Building and fireworks will launch from the Albany. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-433-9730

Tomorrow

Curt Gowdy First Day Hike

– 10:30 a.m.-noon. Meet for the hike inside the Curt Gowdy Visitor Center. The hike will be approximately 1.5 miles around Kate’s Trail, an accessible concrete path. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-777-6323

Monday

Cheyenne Heritage Quilters Meeting

– 7 p.m. The program will be given by local quilter, Robin Dempsey. Robin has been quilting for more than 20 years, and has taught paper and foundation piecing at several shows and venues, and will discuss them with the group. Refreshments will be served. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St.

Ongoing

Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show

– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039

