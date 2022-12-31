ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Pope Benedict, conservative whose resignation shattered tradition, dies at 95

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qajwd_0jzW76ca00

Former Pope Benedict XVI, who roughly a decade ago became the first pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church to resign in nearly 600 years, died Saturday at his home in Vatican City. He was 95.

The Holy See said Benedict’s health had worsened because of old age. He was being closely monitored by doctors at his home, a former monastery in Vatican City.

Benedict leaves behind a complicated legacy. His papacy was hounded by child abuse scandals in the church, and he faced accusations that he failed to address those allegations while he was an archbishop.

Yet he was credited for making way for his successor, the more liberal-minded Pope Francis, to transition the Catholic Church into a more progressive era.

Benedict was also regarded as a great scholar of the Catholic faith, known for his powerful encyclicals, or papal writings, addressing spiritual and social issues.

He oversaw a commission that created the “Catechism of the Catholic Church,” a text approved in 1992 containing the fundamental beliefs of the church. And his first book as pope, “Jesus of Nazareth,” was hailed as a compelling biography of Jesus Christ.

Throughout his theological life, Benedict was known as a more conservative member of the faith. He worked to uphold traditions and preserve the Vatican’s image.

In an interview with an Italian newspaper last year, Benedict said he often thought about the day he resigned from the papacy.

“It was a difficult decision. But I took it in full awareness, and I think I did well. Some of my somewhat fanatical friends are still angry, they didn’t want to accept my choice,” he said. “They don’t want to believe in a conscious choice. But my conscience is clear.”

Pope Benedict was born Joseph Ratzinger on April 16, 1927, in Marktl am Inn, Germany, a small village in the southeastern state of Bavaria.

He spent much of his youth in the town of Traunstein near the border with Austria, where he attended a seminary school. At age 14, he was forced to join the Hitler Youth, and at 16, when Adolf Hitler rose to power, he was drafted into the Nazi army and served in an anti-aircraft auxiliary unit.

Benedict deserted the military in 1945, along with his brother, and was taken prisoner by U.S. forces for several months. When the war ended, he was just 18 years old.

His time in the Nazi army caused some concerns as he rose in the Catholic Church, but while working under Pope John Paul II in the ’90s, Benedict helped clear up Catholic-Jewish divisions, including by recognizing the state of Israel.

After the war, Benedict studied philosophy and theology at the University of Munich, eventually earning a doctorate. He was ordained as a priest in 1951 and taught theology for years at several universities while also publishing numerous works in advanced theology.

In 1977, Pope Paul VI appointed Benedict as archbishop of Munich and Freising.

In that position, Benedict failed to take action against clerics in four reported abuse cases, an independent commission found earlier this year.

After the commission’s report, Benedict admitted he was in a 1980 meeting to discuss the transfer of Father Peter Hullermann, who is accused of abusing 23 boys during his priesthood.

Hullermann was not suspended from duties with the church until 2010.

Benedict also said it was a “mistake” that he failed to acknowledge he was in the meeting in a previous statement, attributing it to an editing error.

In 1981, Benedict became the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, a watchdog agency for the Vatican charged with investigating serious crimes. He assumed the position at a time when allegations of sexual abuse against the Catholic Church were beginning to surface, especially in the U.S.

Pope John Paul II appointed Benedict as dean of the College of Cardinals in 2002. After John Paul’s death in 2005, Benedict was elected to become the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

That came a year after a report commissioned by the U.S Conference of Catholic Bishops found 10,000 allegations of sexual abuse between 1950 and 2002, with the dioceses later confirming accusations against more than 4,000 priests, or 4 percent of the clergy at the time, setting off a years-long scandal in the U.S.

During his papacy, Benedict struggled to contain the fallout from the scandal, including internal divisions in the Vatican cited as one of the largest institutional crises for the Holy See.

Benedict, who said he was “deeply ashamed” by the sexual abuse accusations and that credibly accused priests had no place in the church, was repeatedly accused of covering up sex abuse crimes.

When he resigned in 2013, Pope Benedict cited bad health and old age.

“After having repeatedly examined my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my strengths, due to an advanced age, are no longer suited to an adequate exercise of the Petrine ministry,” he said in an announcement at the time.

Years later, in a 2019 essay, Benedict attributed the lengthy history of child abuse in the clergy to degrading religious morality in the church and a sexual culture that arose in the 1960s, saying more faithful and traditional books like his were “hidden away, like bad literature, and only read under the desk.”

He also noted that priests had strong legal protections before 2001, when he helped rewrite policies to make it easier to hold them accountable.

The essay was criticized by more liberal-minded Catholics and embraced by more conservative followers. Critics said it was thin and ignored the fact of documented accusations against priests stretching back centuries.

At his last general audience in 2013, Benedict said he would not retreat to privacy and would  devote the rest of his life to the Catholic faith.

“I have taken this step with full awareness of its gravity and even its novelty, but with profound interior serenity,” he said. “Loving the church means also having the courage to make difficult, painful decisions, always looking to the good of the church and not of oneself.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them

Pope Francis has warned Vatican bureaucrats to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are in fact particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that, by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
MarketRealist

What's Retired Pope Benedict XVI's Net Worth? He's Reportedly 'Very Sick'

During his weekly address on Dec. 28, 2022, Pope Francis asked people to pray for retired Pope Benedict XVI, who is reportedly very sick. “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church,” Pope Francis said during his address. “He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end.”
Hdogar

Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is

Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.
AFP

Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict

Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know

The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
AFP

Body of ex-pope Benedict to lie in state at Vatican

Catholics will on Monday be able to pay their respects in the Vatican to former pope Benedict XVI, whose body will lie in state for three days at St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. His body will early Monday be transferred to the basilica where, for three days during the daytime, the faithful will be able to say goodbye.
102.5 The Bone

Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding

Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
GEORGIA STATE
The Jewish Press

Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer

Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
BBC

Taliban university ban: 'I wish God never created women'

A 19-year-old whose hopes of going to university in Afghanistan were blocked by Taliban government policies said women were being "treated worse than animals". She was just months away from becoming the first woman in her family to go, until the Taliban banned women from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) within the last week.
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologists Stumbled Upon What They Believe To Be the Nails Used in the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

New research suggests they could be the two nails lost from the tomb of the Jewish high priest CaiaphasPhoto byTel Aviv University. The experts say they discovered the nails used to crucify Jesus Christ. One of the most significant historical events, at least from a religious standpoint, is the crucifixion of Jesus. Most Christian organizations maintain that Jesus was crucified precisely as the Bible says.
Ricky

Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible

There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?

JesusPhoto by(Public use) During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”
The Hill

The Hill

837K+
Followers
92K+
Post
593M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy