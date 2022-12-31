Read full article on original website
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is Android Police's 2022 smartphone of the year
It's easy to take the Pixel 7 Pro for granted. Pick one up in a carrier store and you're likely to sigh. Same old, same old, you'll mumble to yourself. And while Google's latest flagship phone certainly packs few surprises, truthfully, you're missing the bigger picture. Yes, the Pixel 7 Pro is a simple evolution on its predecessor, but by picking up where the Pixel 6 Pro left off, Google was able to develop a smartphone that is better in nearly every single way.
How to access your passwords in Google Chrome
Traditional text-based passwords are here to stay, even in our modern age of smartphones with advanced fingerprint scanners and face-unlocking capabilities. The best Android phones can only do so much to protect our online accounts when we rely on outdated password technology to secure our data. The goal for the future is to do away with old-school passwords, known by many as the passwordless future. In the meantime, Google offers an updated Password Manager feature to keep our passwords safe and secure until we reach that point.
Amazon may put its Prime Video sports content into a separate app
Amazon's Prime Video may focus primarily on movies and TV shows, but sports content has become a more significant part of the streaming service over the past couple of years. It seems the company may be taking it more seriously than ever now with a new report suggesting the company is in the early stages of developing a stand-alone sports app for Prime content.
How to make Google Maps the default on iPhone
For a long time, most Google apps on Android phones have been available on iOS, but not vice versa. However, the iOS 14 update brought some leniency to Apple's closed ecosystem. You can now use Google Chrome and Gmail as your default apps, which is something you couldn't do with lower iOS versions. While Apple's update is promising for the future of cross-platform integrations, you still can't use several apps. If you need a hint, Google Maps is one of them.
Some Samsung Galaxy phones are mysteriously stuck on the July 2022 Play system update
Besides new Android releases and monthly security patches, Google also rolls out Play system updates every month. Unlike the first two, Google Play system updates are rolled out directly by the big G to all compatible Android devices, including non-Pixel phones. Given the wide rollout and since this is a server-side push from Google, the latest Play system build can take up to a few weeks to show up on your device. However, Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 series owners report their phones being stuck on the July 2022 update for a few months.
Samsung starts testing One UI 5.1, ahead of Galaxy S23 launch
Samsung deserves recognition for its work bringing Google's improvements in Android 13 to its users as it delivered One UI 5 to phones worldwide at an impressive pace. The software update brought a few much-needed features to some of our favorite Samsung phones like the Galaxy S22 Plus, including new Good Lock modules and simplified lock screen customization. Come 2023, the manufacturer will announce the new Galaxy S23 series, but before we get there, Samsung already appears to be putting a new One UI release through its paces.
The top Facebook Marketplace scams and how to avoid them
Millions of users buy and sell goods on Facebook's e-commerce platform every month. It's free, simple to use, and an attractive option to get rid of unnecessary Christmas gifts and other items. While the overall shopping experience on Facebook Marketplace is seamless, you should be aware of growing scams on the platform.
How to send a secure email in Gmail
Gmail is an excellent email tool that is used by millions. Its intuitive interface and plentiful integrations with other Google services make communicating between friends, family, and coworkers much easier. However, Gmail remains an imperfect solution when it comes to security, which means you might be interested in sending a secure email through the service.
How Google services make trip planning a lot easier
Planning a trip can be a painstaking experience. You must find suitable dates, pick the right destination, find accommodations, book flights, compare prices, and look for things to do. Google has a range of services to help you organize your next trip, whether it's for a business meeting or a group vacation. Some of them are designed to make it easier to include other people in your plans, and most are accessible from a web browser or an Android device, even the most affordable Android phones.
How to check if Reddit is down
Wasting time online is a facet of modern life. In years past, if we wanted to let our brains idle and disengage from the world for a bit, we would mindlessly flip through the dozens of channels available on basic cable. Today, that need is filled by our top-tier Chromebooks via services like TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. But what happens if you can't connect to your favorite service? How do you know if it's your internet or local network with a problem or if Reddit is down?
20 of the best Android games released in 2022 for your new phone, tablet, or Chromebook
There were so many good games released on the Play Store in 2022 we couldn't possibly fit them all into our long-running roundup of the best games on Android. So we've gathered the 20 best Android games launched in 2022 into a handy roundup so that everyone can easily catch up on all the brilliant releases this year.
Fitbit's website will ditch the 'Sign in with Google' button soon
Google completed its Fitbit acquisition in January 2021, and since then, we've seen Google flirt with bringing its services, including Maps and Wallet, to Fitbit wearables. Google's Pixel Watch also benefits from Fitbit integration, including features like Sleep Profile. Now the acquirer is changing things on Fitbit's website, removing the option to use Google sign-in — confusingly, to make way for the service's Google-account-only future.
How to do a negative news search on Google
The ever-increasing streams of news can be daunting and overwhelming. With the rise of online news sources, it can be difficult to keep track of what is being reported. Google has made it easy to discover the latest news on any topic you want. Google Search has a dedicated news feed that shows the latest news on the topics you searched.
How to set up and use Google Drive on your Mac
Thanks to cross-platform availability, 15GB of free storage, robust download and upload speeds, and seamless integration with other Google services, Google Drive remains the preferred choice among consumers and small businesses. With Google Workspace plans, it's becoming popular in the enterprise sector. Aside from mobile apps on iPhone, iPad, and the top budget Android phones, Google Drive has feature-rich apps available on the desktop. Here's how you can set up and use Google Drive on Mac.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are Android Police's 2022 headphones of the year
Given Sony's longstanding status as ANC royalty, it's almost a given that any new entry in the high-end WH-1000 series is going to be a winner. Still, it bears calling out: the WH-1000XM5 is Android Police's 2022 pick for wireless headphones of the year. The new XM5 isn't a radical upgrade over the WH-1000XM4 that came before, but given Sony's premium headphones have been so good for so long, it doesn't need to be. In 2022, wireless headphones don't get much better than the Sony WH-1000XM5.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets the stable OxygenOS 13 update
Last year's Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 rollout was a disaster for OnePlus. The initial build for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro was so buggy that it was pulled within days of release. Worse, the company took months to fix all the issues and release the OS to its other devices. This year though, the story has been different, with OnePlus beating Samsung in updating its 2022 flagship phone to Android 13. Since then, the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 9 series have also been updated to the latest Android build. And now, it is the turn of the budget-oriented Nord CE 2 Lite to taste Android 13.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. OnePlus 10T: Which should you buy?
Google's Pixel 7 Pro has everything you want in a flagship smartphone. From a superb display to fantastic cameras and an excellent software experience. Even with the starting price being $250 more than the OnePlus 10T, we believe it's the better phone for most people.
Google is rolling out the January security patch to supported Pixel phones
Google may not have published its security patch at its usual date — the first Monday of the month — due to that day being New Year's Day observed, but the company is right back on track just a short time after. As such, the company has released the January 2023 security patch, which is starting to roll out to the latest Pixel phones as we speak, including the Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling.
LineageOS 20, based on Android 13 QPR1, arrives stupid quick
There's shedloads of quiet work that go into keeping a custom Android build alive. It's the galactic, ethereal hum that makes this space vibrant with players such as Paranoid Android or the descendant of the OG Cyanogenmod, LineageOS. On the last day of 2022, the Lineage devteam is out with a furiously ambitious version bump, giving its take on Android 13 with LineageOS 20.
ADT will let you manage Google Nest products in its updated app
With Matter finally a reality, the smart home market is really starting to evolve. The ADT+ app is set to receive a major overhaul in February, with new functionality promising to better integrate all of your devices. The home security company announced this update at CES 2023, and the biggest changes involve some surprisingly thorough integrations with Google Nest cameras and thermostats.
