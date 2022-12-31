ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
coloradosun.com

After years of profits, many Colorado hospitals are facing a downturn

After years of churning out profits, many Colorado hospitals are now facing a downturn, according to recently filed financial disclosures. UCHealth, for instance, reported a $157.5 million loss in the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2022. The loss was driven largely by investment losses — reported at more than $200 million. But the sagging stock market was not the only economic stressor for the hospital system.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name

DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Gov. Polis proposes new incentives for electric cars, electric lawnmowers and e-bikes

Gov. Jared Polis is pushing lawmakers to make it even cheaper for Colorado residents to buy an electric car, electric bike or electric lawnmower. The governor announced the plan as an amendment to his 2023-2024 budget proposal Tuesday. Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, he now wants legislators to approve $120 million in new tax credits to nudge the public to buy products that combat climate change and air pollution.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions

High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment.  At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?

Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January

If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Hutchins’ year in review: The news behind the news in Colorado’s media world in 2022

In Colorado, 2022 was a year for better understanding our local news landscape. A unique-in-the-nation Colorado News Mapping Project, unveiled this fall, illuminated for the first time where Coloradans say they are getting relevant news and information in each of our 64 counties. The map shows the location of these sources — both traditional outlets and nontraditional or emerging media on various platforms — as well as background and context about who owns and runs them.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline

Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
agdaily.com

80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December

Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
BACA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy