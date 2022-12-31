Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Goes From Shell To ‘Oh Hell!’
Car guys have kind of a funny addiction, especially if they’re the sort of do it yourself and hands-on kind of people. Basically the game is, find an old car, fix it up, and make it better than it was before. The flourishing car culture of the Internet has made it even more exciting And given these people a platform to express their passion to other indigenous. Here’s a prime example of exactly that in which a man bought a car that many thought would be unsavable only to begin restoring it to a beautiful state.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation?
What car was in National Lampoon's Family Vacation? The Wagon Queen Family Truckster, and it was based on a real car. The post What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Carscoops
Corvette C7’s Engine Was Completely Torn Out Of The Car In California Crash
A C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been destroyed after a high-speed crash along the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, California. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver of the Corvette may have been racing another ‘Vette when the crash occurred. While few specifics about the crash are known at this early stage, we know the crash damaged at least two other vehicles, including a Ford Edge, and that the damage sustained to the Corvette is extensive.
Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah
Ken Block, the man behind Hoonigan, DC shoes, and the legendary Gymkhana videos has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident in Utah. If Colin McRae wasn’t the one to make you fall in love with rallying, it would have been Ken Block as he raced in Rally America and Global Rallycross … The post Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction
Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
Autoweek.com
This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles
A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
Jeep Stops Production of Popular Vehicle, Closes Factory
On July 7, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson was in the White House and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones was at the top of the charts. And on the same day the first car rolled off the line at the Belvidere Assembly Plant. The facility, located in...
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem
General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
torquenews.com
The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs
Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
Comments / 1