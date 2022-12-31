Read full article on original website
WMBF
Police: Suspect wanted in Laurinburg shooting
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Laurinburg on Sunday. Laurinburg police officers were called to Asheville Street Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting. Responding officers found a 60-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment...
sandhillssentinel.com
Man injured in drive-by shooting near Aberdeen
The driver of a pickup truck was shot in a drive-by shooting on Pinebluff Lake Road outside of Aberdeen Monday. The man was driving on Pinebluff Lake Road heading toward Highway 15-501 when the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. He continued driving and stopped his truck on 15-501 South at the intersection with Heflin Road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway Patrol looking for driver who allegedly fled scene after hitting Southport teen on bicycle
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a driver early on New Year’s Day. The incident took place around 1:15 a.m. on River Road SE near Southport. The teen was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a car.
cbs17
Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
cbs17
1 dead in New Year’s Day shooting in Robeson County; man charged with murder
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A person was shot and killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day near Maxton, and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph N. Locklear, 26, of Maxton, was arrested...
Coroner: 2 dead in Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a shooting Monday night in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The shooting happened on Gemini Drive, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation. The Darlington County […]
cbs17
Police ID dead driver after wrecked car found upside down in creek in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after Fayetteville police said a car was found flipped over in a creek in the western area of the city on New Year’s Day. The incident was reported just before 2:55 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Galatia Church and Stoney Point roads, a news release from Fayetteville police said.
wpde.com
Suspect in custody after domestic assault with weapons in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents may have seen a large police presence in Surfside Beach Sunday as officers responded to a domestic assault situation. The Surfside Beach Police Dept. said they responded to the area of Ocean Boulevard at 7th Avenue South for the incident involving weapons. Police...
whqr.org
The case against Jody Greene
Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
WECT
Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and EMS, responded to a fire at 101 Abalone Drive during the early morning of Jan. 2. According to the news release, crews arrived at the scene at approximately 12:38 a.m. At the time, the residents and three dogs were at the home. There have been no reported injuries among the residents, dogs or fire personnel.
cbs17
Fayetteville man wanted after 1 killed while breaking up fight between women, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted in a South Carolina murder this weekend is from Fayetteville, according to police. Sumter police say Channing Goodman, 46, was killed in a shooting around 7 p.m., New Year’s Eve. Sumter, South Carolina, which is west of Columbia and about 2...
cbs17
3 injured after tractor-trailers collide on I-95 in Cumberland County
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were injured when a tractor-trailer smashed into another along Interstate 95 south of Fayetteville on the morning of New Year’s Day, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:05 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Cumberland County near mile...
jocoreport.com
New Year’s Day Crash Kills 1, Injures 6
BENSON – An early morning accident in an I-95 work-zone just south of Benson, claimed the life of a passenger in a red Toyota, Sunday morning. The New Year’s Day accident involved four vehicles and injured at least six people. Firefighters and EMS attempted life-saving measures on the unidentified passenger in the Toyota who later died at the scene.
WMBF
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
WMBF
SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway. In a statement released Friday afternoon, SLED said the incident happened Thursday night at around 8:45 p.m. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier in the day that an officer performed a traffic stop on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.
81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
Man dies after losing control, crashing into creek in Fayetteville
Fayetteville police are investigating after a man lost control of his car and crashed Sunday morning.
WMBF
Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents obtained by WMBF News show an arrest was made after police activity slowed traffic in part of Little River on Thursday. A police report from the Horry County Police Department states officers stopped a suspect, 26-year-old Chance Mitchell, at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market off Highway 17. The stop stemmed from a search warrant being served.
wpde.com
2 people with gunshot wounds show up at Little River-area ER; police investigate
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two victims with gunshot wounds went to the emergency room at McLeod Seacoast on Highway 9 Tuesday night. Hospital security told police that two gunshot wound victims arrived at the ER entrance at the Little River-area hospital, according to an incident report.
