Chadbourn, NC

WMBF

Police: Suspect wanted in Laurinburg shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Laurinburg on Sunday. Laurinburg police officers were called to Asheville Street Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting. Responding officers found a 60-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment...
LAURINBURG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting near Aberdeen

The driver of a pickup truck was shot in a drive-by shooting on Pinebluff Lake Road outside of Aberdeen Monday. The man was driving on Pinebluff Lake Road heading toward Highway 15-501 when the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. He continued driving and stopped his truck on 15-501 South at the intersection with Heflin Road.
ABERDEEN, NC
cbs17

Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner: 2 dead in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a shooting Monday night in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The shooting happened on Gemini Drive, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation. The Darlington County […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
whqr.org

The case against Jody Greene

Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and EMS, responded to a fire at 101 Abalone Drive during the early morning of Jan. 2. According to the news release, crews arrived at the scene at approximately 12:38 a.m. At the time, the residents and three dogs were at the home. There have been no reported injuries among the residents, dogs or fire personnel.
WILMINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

New Year’s Day Crash Kills 1, Injures 6

BENSON – An early morning accident in an I-95 work-zone just south of Benson, claimed the life of a passenger in a red Toyota, Sunday morning. The New Year’s Day accident involved four vehicles and injured at least six people. Firefighters and EMS attempted life-saving measures on the unidentified passenger in the Toyota who later died at the scene.
BENSON, NC
WMBF

Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

51-year-old dies in Longs shooting, coroner’s office says

WMBF

SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway. In a statement released Friday afternoon, SLED said the incident happened Thursday night at around 8:45 p.m. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier in the day that an officer performed a traffic stop on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents obtained by WMBF News show an arrest was made after police activity slowed traffic in part of Little River on Thursday. A police report from the Horry County Police Department states officers stopped a suspect, 26-year-old Chance Mitchell, at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market off Highway 17. The stop stemmed from a search warrant being served.
LITTLE RIVER, SC

