ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 2

Related
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday

The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife Video

Robert Griffin III had to sprint out of Saturday afternoon's College Football Playoff game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. Grete Griffin, the wife of the former college football and NFL star, went into labor during the College Football Playoff semifinal contest. On Instagram, the wife of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season

The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lawrence Taylor Appearance

The New York Giants are hoping to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday afternoon. New York, 8-6-1 on the year, can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. They have a special guest in attendance on Sunday. Legendary Giants star Lawrence Taylor pumped up the crowd...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring

While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: NFL Captain Refused To Shake Hands At Midfield

It's safe to say there's some bad blood on the turf at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Prior to kickoff between the Packers and the Vikings, Minnesota sent out four captains for the coin toss. Three of those captains shook hands with the Packers captains, but one did not. "Vikings...
GREEN BAY, WI
KING-5

Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick

SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
211K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy