Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday
The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife Video
Robert Griffin III had to sprint out of Saturday afternoon's College Football Playoff game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. Grete Griffin, the wife of the former college football and NFL star, went into labor during the College Football Playoff semifinal contest. On Instagram, the wife of the...
Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Following His Arrest
The Atlanta Falcons are moving on from practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson. The NFC South franchise cut Batson on Monday afternoon, the team announced. "We’ve released Cameron Batson from the practice squad," the Falcons announced. Batson was arrested in Georgia over the ...
Inside Rams Coach Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn’s $14 Million Farmhouse
Get all the details on Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and his wife Veronika Khomyn's modern Hidden Hills farmhouse.
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season
The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
NFL World Reacts To The Lawrence Taylor Appearance
The New York Giants are hoping to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday afternoon. New York, 8-6-1 on the year, can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. They have a special guest in attendance on Sunday. Legendary Giants star Lawrence Taylor pumped up the crowd...
Time for Alabama’s Nick Saban to admit the CFP Selection Committee got Final Four right
Opinion: After two terrific CFP semifinals, let’s recognize the College Football Playoff Selection committee got it right.
Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring
While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
Look: NFL Captain Refused To Shake Hands At Midfield
It's safe to say there's some bad blood on the turf at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Prior to kickoff between the Packers and the Vikings, Minnesota sent out four captains for the coin toss. Three of those captains shook hands with the Packers captains, but one did not. "Vikings...
Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick
SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job
Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Football Announcement
One of the biggest Monday Night Football games in years is set to take place tomorrow evening. The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills in a huge AFC showdown. It's one of the best matchups ESPN has had in a long, long time. But the Monday Night Football...
Chiefs’ HC took advantage of a poor decision made by the Broncos all game
The Kansas City Chiefs barely beat the Denver Broncos when they should have absolutely demolished them. But, you know when a team plays a game after their head coach is fired, the team usually plays their best ball, for some odd reason. This win wasn’t easy, but divisional battles almost...
