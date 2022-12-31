Read full article on original website
Alabama fixes a season-long issue in blowout of Ole Miss
Nate Oats wasn’t worried about Alabama overlooking Ole Miss and his team showed why Tuesday night. An 84-62 rout in the SEC home opener saw the No. 7 Crimson Tide lead by as many as 27 points in a game that was only briefly competitive. Correcting a season-long issue...
‘Interesting’ Ole Miss is No. 7 Alabama’s first SEC home test before upcoming Kentucky visit
Ole Miss, as Nate Oats said, is an “interesting team.”. Entering the 8 p.m. CT Tuesday trip to Coleman Coliseum, this group lost five of its last seven after winning its first six. That skid includes a home loss to North Alabama on Dec. 20 but also a near-upset of No. 8 Tennessee last Wednesday.
Kentucky drops from AP poll ahead of trip to No. 7 Alabama
Alabama rose one spot to No. 7 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll ahead of its first two home SEC games of the season. The Tide (11-2) will host Ole Miss on Tuesday night before Kentucky comes to Coleman Coliseum on Saturday. The Wildcats fell out of...
Scarbinsky: Winning the Sugar Bowl that way makes Alabama’s season even harder to bear
This is an opinion column. Nick Saban has said it a million times. He remembers the losses more than the wins. Makes sense. It’s much easier to recall the painful details of his 27 defeats at Alabama than the repetitive successes of his 194 victories. By that mind-boggling Bama...
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
Zoe’s Kitchen in Mountain Brook closes: 1 left in Birmingham area
Zoe’s Kitchen, founded in Birmingham, has one location left in the the area after another restaurant closed. The Mountain Brook location, in Crestline Village, is no longer open. According to the chain’s website, the only remaining location in the Birmingham area is the restaurant at 1819 5th Ave. N....
How to get tickets to see Katt Williams in Birmingham next month
Katt Williams will be performing at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham Friday, Feb. 3 for his “2023 and Me” tour. The tour will officially kick off Jan. 13, 2023 with the Birmingham show being just the third of 21 total stops scheduled for the new year.
A tragic year for the Magic City: Birmingham’s historic 2022 homicide toll, by the numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
Amtrak considers New Orleans to Miami passenger rail service
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham
Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
Alabama school district to cancel outdoor activities amid concern over Moody landfill fire
Trussville City Schools will limit students’ outdoor activities due to possible harm from smoke and airborne pollutants drifting over the area from a landfill fire in St. Clair County. The fire in Moody has been burning for over a month. Residents across the Birmingham metro area have complained about...
Exhibition driving video showing person hit by Birmingham police SUV sparks investigation
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating videos that show a confrontation between officers and exhibition driving participants, authorities announced Monday night. Videos circulated Monday on social media of drivers doing burnouts and donuts. In one of those videos, a male is seen to seemingly step in front of a police...
Gunfire leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Birmingham’s first homicide of 2023
A double shooting in Birmingham Monday night left one man dead and another injured in the city’s first homicide of 2023. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jamarquis Darionte Weaver. He was 27. At 9:46 p.m., Shot Spotter, the city’s gunfire detection system, alerted police...
Moody landfill fire declared state of emergency: Plan of action coming, St. Clair County leaders say
The St. Clair County Commission has declared a state of emergency to take more aggressive efforts to extinguish an underground fire at the Environmental Landfill near Moody that has been burning for more than a month just north of Birmingham. The fire has been generating dozens of complaints throughout Alabama’s...
Arrested over $40, dead of pneumonia in an Alabama jail. Family claims woman denied basic care.
The father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will get his day in court next year on allegations jail nurses never treated the ailing inmate, even as she became so weak she couldn’t stand or walk. Autumn Harris was 34 when she died in the...
Family sought for 4 men who died in Jefferson County in recent weeks
Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding family members of four men who died in Jefferson County in recent weeks. Their bodies are ready to be released for burial, but the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to locate their next of kin. Charles Kennedy...
63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Bessemer
A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday evening in Bessemer. The crash happened at 5:50 p.m. at 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. Chief Deputy Coroner...
