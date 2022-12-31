ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham

Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Bessemer

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday evening in Bessemer. The crash happened at 5:50 p.m. at 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. Chief Deputy Coroner...
BESSEMER, AL
Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

