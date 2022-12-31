Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas encourages public to visit all 52 of its state parks
Arkansas State Parks is introducing Club 52, a rewards program that encourages people to visit all 52 state parks. Club 52 is an extension of the Arkansas State Parks Passport Program, which helps guests document trips to state parks by receiving a stamp (or stamp rubbing) in an Arkansas State Parks Passport.
onlyinark.com
6 Things to Do at Queen Wilhelmina State Park
I want to take it all in when I visit one of the 52 Arkansas State Parks. It’s not enough to stop at the visitors center or welcome sign, snap a quick picture and head home. I want to feel like I’ve experienced all of the things the park offers before I get my stamp on my Arkansas State Parks Club 52 Passport.
waldronnews.com
Counties in Arkansas with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LIHEAP applications open for Arkansas residents
ARKANSAS, USA — The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin in most areas on Jan. 9. This program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and helps eligible residents receive financial assistance for winter utilities. Eligibility is determined by...
Kait 8
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. The funeral will be held at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home. Hogue transferred to Arkansas State University in 1959 on a football scholarship. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture. He worked as a coach and administrator in Kennett, Piggott, and Jonesboro Public Schools.
Monday storms leave thousands of Arkansas residents without power & communities damaged
Monday storms caused severe damage throughout the state, leaving thousands of residents without power Tuesday afternoon.
koamnewsnow.com
Invasive species captured at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees
GRAND LAKE, Okla. — Not all carp are native to NE Oklahoma waters and thus are labeled ‘invasive species’ because they can upset the aquatic ecological system. The bighead carp seen here was caught at Grand Lake O' the Cherokees by Oklahoma Dept Wildlife Conservation biologists and weighed in at a whopping 65 lbs.
deltadailynews.com
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
magnoliareporter.com
$100,000 Powerball winner in Arkansas
There was no grand prize winner Monday night of the national Powerball lottery. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:. 7-9-12-31-62, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x. There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in South Carolina. There were two Match...
Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session
A mild recession and a holiday spending hangover. That’s what economic forecasters predict for 2023 as lawmakers head to the state Capitol in January. Rising interest rates and persistent inflation will push the economy into a downturn, experts say, and those economic clouds could also cause the 94th General Assembly to consider any robust spending programs […] The post Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
magnoliareporter.com
Center for Arkansas Legal Services welcomes new executive director Milo Mumgaard
The Center for Arkansas Legal Services, based in Little Rock with seven offices throughout central and southern Arkansas, has named its first new executive director in almost three decades. The CALS office in South Arkansas is located in El Dorado. Milo Mumgaard joins CALS as low-income Arkansans face an increasingly...
KTLO
Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing
A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You should have all eyes on the skies beginning Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in northern Arkansas. The watch last until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:. Benton, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Newton, Ark. Searcy,...
news9.com
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Arkansas invests in broadband expansion
According to the state broadband director, Glen Howie, the latest round of approved funding for Arkansas broadband projects brought in nearly $94 million. That money will go towards 14 projects to help reach more Arkansans in need, but there's still more work to be done.
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
magnoliareporter.com
Tornado watch in effect for Columbia County area through Monday night
Columbia and surrounding Arkansas counties and Louisiana parishes are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. The watch area includes 45 of Arkansas’ 75 counties, and the border area regions of Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma. magnoliareporter.com will launch its Storm Watch Party at the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook...
magnoliareporter.com
Specialty crops took hard hit in 2022, drought responsible for lower yields
Severe drought and some of the highest temperatures seen in years caused many Arkansas fruit and nut crops to suffer yield losses in 2022. July and August had less than average rainfall throughout the state, resulting in severe or moderate drought conditions for much of the state, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas
A beloved fire safety dog from Clarksville, Arkansas, has sadly passed away. Fire Safety Dog on Duty Molly, a Dalmatian who was known for her safety demonstration programs witnessed by thousands of kids and adults, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27. She was diagnosed with Copper Storage Disease in 2018, which caused cirrhosis of her liver, […] The post Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas appeared first on DogTime.
nwahomepage.com
Ask Mike: Video Review Meltdown in Memphis, Sam's Portal Plan & Did Deion Interview For the Arkansas Job?
Ask Mike: Video Review Meltdown in Memphis, Sam's Portal Plan & Did Deion Interview For the Arkansas Job?. Ask Mike: Video Review Meltdown in Memphis, Sam’s …. Ask Mike: Video Review Meltdown in Memphis, Sam's Portal Plan & Did Deion Interview For the Arkansas Job?. Ft. Smith man charged...
