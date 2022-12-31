Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. News Thinks Toyota Makes the Worst Electric SUV
U.S. News ranked the Toyota bZ4X last out of all the electric vehicles it tested. What areas did this SUV really miss the mark? The post U.S. News Thinks Toyota Makes the Worst Electric SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s Affordable Sports Car Is Proving to Be More Popular
The Toyota GR86 and Supra are pretty similar. However, the GR86 has proved to be much more popular among consumers. The post Toyota’s Affordable Sports Car Is Proving to Be More Popular appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime Has 1 Irresistible Advantage
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime does something better than the rest of the competition. See why drivers like the Toyota RAV4 Prime the most. The post The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime Has 1 Irresistible Advantage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Own a 2010 or Older Big Rig or Bus In California? It’s Now Banned
California is the first state banning all semi-trucks and buses made before 2010 starting January 1, 2023. The post Own a 2010 or Older Big Rig or Bus In California? It’s Now Banned appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado?
GM Design just dropped these images of what looks to be the next Chevy Silverado 1500. The post Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Ferrari Designer Pininfarina Has Whipped Up A Beautiful Electric Bike
If you’re a die-hard Ferrari fan, you’d know that several of its hits have come from the legendary design firm Pininfarina. While this is the company's claim to fame, the firm is responsible for much more than just Ferraris, and it has forayed into nearly every automobile category, even trains, and boats. For its latest endeavor, the Italian giant has set foot into the electric bike/motorcycle segment, birthing the beautiful Eysing PF40 bike.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Try not to vomit while driving this electric rolly car around
When we find electric vehicles for this weekly column on China’s bottomless pit of a shopping megasite Alibaba, we generally look for something that looks weird, fun or at least remotely useful. This week I’d say we nailed the first two. I’m not quite sure what to call this thing, so I guess I’ll have to go with the name given to it by its creators: the Happy Car.
4 Most Reliable Crossovers
Choosing a reliable car will protect your investment the next time you buy a vehicle, whether you’re looking for a truck, sedan, or crossover. To help you determine which models on the market are considered pretty reliable, sites like CarVertical create lists to show you which versions you should consider. Here are four crossovers that … The post 4 Most Reliable Crossovers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Artist Uses A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ As A Canvas And Not All Will Love The Result
Many enthusiasts see brands like Lamborghini as a way of expressing oneself freely. Unlike Ferrari, Lamborghini welcomes customization, modification, and any other creative flair that owners desire to create something truly original. With a raucous V-12 engine, deafening exhausts, and dramatically sculpted body panels, the Aventador SVJ certainly is unique on its own. Still, it perhaps doesn't stand out enough for some. A Tokyo-based artist has used the SVJ to create her take on an art car, and some may take issue with her choice for a canvas. Love it or hate it, this SVJ certainly takes the idea of a customized Lamborghini to a new level.
Cheapest New Hyundai Car Is the Most Affordable SUV Available
With the discontinuation of the Accent sedan, the most affordable new Hyundai vehicle is the 2023 Venue subcompact crossover SUV. The Venue is also the cheapest SUV in the U.S. The post Cheapest New Hyundai Car Is the Most Affordable SUV Available appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.
One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
The Best 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Configuration for Under $32K
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross is a subcompact SUV causing plenty of hype. Here's the best Corolla Cross configuration under $32,000. The post The Best 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Configuration for Under $32K appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Has 1 Problem With the 2023 Subaru Outback
One thing limits the 2023 Subaru Outback for Consumer Reports. See where the popular Subaru Outback falls short. The post Consumer Reports Has 1 Problem With the 2023 Subaru Outback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
166K+
Followers
38K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 1