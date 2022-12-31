ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the 4 priciest homes that sold around Charlotte in 2022 and others still up for sale

By Mary Ramsey
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte’s hot real estate market made plenty of headlines in 2022, with the area’s median home sale price soaring above $400,000 at one point.

But a few select homes around the city sold for even more eye-popping prices. Many of the homes come with large plots of land and luxury features and are situated in neighborhoods known for their high-end real estate.

And some mansions with grand features and massive asking prices are still sitting on the market as 2023 arrives.

Here are some of the most expensive homes sold in Charlotte in the last year and some with big price tags still on the market:

Expensive homes sold in Charlotte in 2022

This six-bedroom, eight and half bath home in the Providence Park area sold for $6,450,000 in 2022. Screenshot/Realtor.com

Some of the most recent expensive homes sold in the last year in Charlotte include:

  • A 7,345-square foot home that sold for just under $6 million in Myers Park. The house has six bedrooms and six and a half baths, per Realtor.com listing, and is on a 0.6-acre corner lot. The home has a “chef’s kitchen” and a guest house. Outside, the property has a “covered porch & pool area featuring built-in grill, fireplace & retractable porch roof.”

  • A 6,355-square foot home also in Myers Park sold for $4.6 million. The house was built in 1935 and is on a 1.09-acre lot, according to Realtor. It has five bedrooms, four a half baths and a two-car garage. “The deep yard includes a circular driveway in the back, a gazebo, and a brick storage building for tools and lawn equipment,” its listing said.

  • A six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bath home in the Providence Park area sold for $6,450,000. The property has 9,822 square feet of living space on two acres of land, including a “main house” and a guest house designed “to resemble a Hampton’s cottage.” The three-story main house has a “gourmet chef’s kitchen” and an elevator. Outside, there’s a three-car garage with a gym above it and a “covered heated porch that overlooks a beautiful pool and outdoor kitchen.”

  • A 5,562-square foot new construction home built on a 0.69-acre lot in Wendover-Sedgewood that sold for $4,085,126. “This home boasts a show-stopping chef’s kitchen that overlooks a spacious living room with fireplace and floor to ceiling windows,” the listing says. “Primary suite on main features beautiful bathroom and custom walk-in closet. Four additional bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms plus a bonus room, upstairs. Fitness room and extra storage on third floor.”

What’s the most expensive home for sale in Charlotte?

In addition to high-end homes that sold in 2022, there are still plenty of properties in Charlotte with hefty price tags.

The most expensive home for sale at the end of the year in Charlotte is an eight-bedroom, 10-and-a-half-bath mansion in the Greenwood community, according to the real estate website RedFin .

This eight bedroom, 10 and a half bath mansion for sale in Charlotte’s Greenwood community has an asking price of $7,899,000. Screenshot/RedFin

It has an asking price of $7,899,000 and has been on the market for 121 days as of Friday, per RedFin.

The “Florida style, Mediterranean estate” is 12,718 square feet and situated on a 5.41-acre property. It has a private gate, “large saltwater pool,” putting green and other “sport courts” and an “oversized six-car garage.”

“Main level features white wash tile, main office/study, formal dining, handmade limestone fireplaces, saltwater wall aquarium, two guest bedrooms with en-suite bathroom, gourmet kitchen, private patio with a koi pond, pirate-themed game room,” the listing says. “Owners Suite with separate bathrooms, fireplace, steam shower, sauna, 2 large custom closets, second office/recording studio, gym, private outdoor oasis w/shower, outdoor bathtub, and waterfall.”

The real estate magazine Mansion Global reported previously Charlotte Checkers owner and CEO Michael Kahn currently owns the home.

Other top-end properties on the market in Charlotte heading into 2023 include:

