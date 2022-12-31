Read full article on original website
Michael Long
3d ago
Will that include the !!!!! governor remember the deal she gave the company that gave her donations it never ends with socialists Democrats the republicans also ripp off taxpayers but they inly steal they are not looking to make use socialists
Jabberjawz
3d ago
This chick, I tell ya man. im a small biz owner, trying to get a concealed carry license. its like jumping through hoops. I have led a clean life. no criminal past. law abiding. yet, the real criminals get as many guns as they wish. NY, screwed up AGAIN. keep voting for the same, and keep getting the same b.s. results. a joke.
Related
New laws for NY in 2023: Space heater restrictions, counting votes cast at wrong polling place, robocalls and more
New York lawmakers were busy in 2022, passing almost 200 new laws that will go into effect in 2023. Some of the most significant laws are aimed at protecting the environment, making it easier to vote, improving public safety, helping consumers, and increasing transparency from nursing homes. Here’s a quick...
New Laws Coming To New York In 2023
There are several laws that will be put into place. Those who are making minimum wage have good news coming their way. NY.gov outlines that as of December 31,. "All employees in New York State [shall] recieve at least $14.20 an hour." The wage of New York state employees ultimately...
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York
New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one. Help is needed in finding these children. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss
Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
fox5ny.com
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut laws that take effect in 2023
NEW YORK - Several new laws in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut take effect in 2023, from gun control to minimum wage increases. Here is a look at some of them that will impact your life beginning in 2023. Minimum Wage (New York and New Jersey) New York State...
eastendbeacon.com
Hochul Vetoes Indigenous Graves Protection Act
Pictured Above: The Hawthorne Road site on Sugar Loaf Hill, where human remains believed to be a Shinnecock grave site were found on a construction site in 2018. New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that had unanimous support in the State Legislature that would have protected indigenous gravesites in the waning days of 2022, a move that makes New York still just one of three states in the union that does not provide this protection.
stupiddope.com
How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in New York State: A Step-by-Step Guide
The state of New York has recently legalized recreational cannabis, and as a result, many people are interested in opening a cannabis dispensary. If you’re one of them, you’ll need to obtain a cannabis dispensary license in order to operate legally. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get a cannabis dispensary license in New York state.
Hochul flamed for asking people to stop ‘leaving’ New York after telling Republicans to ‘get out’ months prior
Critics slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., on Twitter for asking people to stop leaving the state of New York, after telling Republicans to "get out" months earlier.
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
Year In Review: #3 Banned Baby Names in New York And United States
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our third-performing story of 2022. Banned Baby Names in New York And the United States. Did you know there are a few baby names banned in New York State? Do you agree with them?. Deciding on...
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
rocklanddaily.com
The Ban on Guns in New York Places of Worship Deemed Unconstitutional
Last Thursday, Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. of the Western District of New York ruled New York's ban on carrying firearms inside places of worship violates the Second Amendment, but he still placed the ruling on hold while the State appeals. Pastor Michael Spencer and his congregation in western New...
New Year Brings Chance To Win Life-Changing Money In New York
Empire State residents have the chance to strike rich and start the new year on a major high note!. The Mega Millions drawing, set for Tuesday, Jan. 3, whopping jackpot that's one of the biggest in lottery history. New York State Residents Could Win Over $700 Million. For only the...
Breaking down New York’s new laws in 2023
Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new laws in action for 2023 and five of those are taking effect today, January 1.
Year In Review #1: If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our top-performing story of 2022. If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away. This is why you need to run if you see purple paint across New York State or the Hudson Valley.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
New York State civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service has released its January application schedule for upcoming exams. The computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. There are four examinations opened for January for the following positions: Institution safety officer, security officer, security officer...
Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future (Your Letters)
Energy plan glosses over heat pump ‘workarounds’. Tim Knauss’ article about New York state’s move to all-electric homes does a nice job describing a complex issue (”New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?,” Dec. 28, 2022). However, there are heat pump issues he didn’t address.
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
