ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Nottingham Forest already have hope but January could define their 2023

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xp3Cw_0jzW3Jrw00
Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates against Crystal Palace in Nottingham Forest’s last game before the World Cup break, but more goals are needed.

After an extraordinary 2022, Nottingham Forest must focus on what lies ahead rather than behind. After a dramatic promotion came a plethora of signings and a stuttering start to life in the Premier League to leave them in a relegation battle.

January could define Forest’s 2023, starting with the visit of Chelsea on New Year’s Day. Steve Cooper’s side will then face their relegation rivals Southampton, Leicester and Bournemouth, with a couple of cup ties to break up the league fixtures. In between they will be working to bring in further signings to bolster their squad.

The past 10 days has been a reminder of where Forest have come from: they ended the World Cup break with a thrashing of the Championship side Blackburn in the Carabao Cup but followed it by being eased aside at Manchester United, who made the most of mistakes committed by meek opponents.

The season began with the same 5-2-3 formation that served Cooper so well in the second tier but it was clear that it left them too open, especially while incorporating all the new signings. Since the 4-0 humbling by Leicester at the start of October that almost resulted in Cooper being dispensed with Forest have looked more organised and compact, making them harder to beat while collecting nine points from seven games.

January will see the arrival of a small number of signings but that will mean some being moved out because Forest already have 25 registered players for the Premier League. The Brazilian attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa will join on a free from Palmeiras and has already appeared in friendlies during the World Cup break. A defender and central midfielder are the priorities for Cooper and the new sporting director, Filippo Giraldi.

The headline summer signings of Jesse Lingard and Morgan Gibbs-White are still forging a relationship in attack, which may explain Forest having one away league goal this season. Both are doubts for Chelsea’s visit to the City Ground with muscle issues.

Gibbs-White picked up his injury in a friendly against Valencia, while Lingard’s Old Trafford return ended prematurely because of “fatigue in his hamstring”, according to Cooper. Lingard’s right thigh was heavily strapped and his availability may be in doubt. “Jesse walked off the other night and we’re still waiting for that to settle down, in terms of the exact damage, if any at all,” Cooper said.

Scoring goals has been a problem and one that is unlikely to be helped by the potential absence of Lingard and Gibbs-White. Taiwo Awoniyi has four goals at an impressive one every 183 minutes played. Despite his strike rate, he operated from the left wing against Manchester United, while Lingard was in the central role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnEOJ_0jzW3Jrw00
Taiwo Awoniyi has an impressive strike rate this season. Photograph: Greig Cowie/Shutterstock

Cooper will have to decide soon whether to back Awoniyi as a No 9 and give him a chance to flourish in the role he was used to playing for Union Berlin, or come up with an alternative. In the cup win at Blackburn Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson thrived; there was a thought during the summer to play the two as a partnership up front, which could be an option worth revisiting.

A forward could arrive to bolster options in the final third. In the summer Leeds’ Cyrensio Summerville and Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye were both suggested as signings by the recruitment team but Lingard was acquired by the hierarchy. Summerville and Ndiaye have impressed since but are now out of reach.

As Forest found out, organisational levels need to be matched by concentration to keep out the best teams in the Premier League. Like United, Chelsea have an array of attackers that open up teams and plenty of plans to make opponents look foolish. They looked confident in their victory over Bournemouth, with Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling causing problems for the Cherries at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Forest’s defence will be wary of their threat, albeit Chelsea are likely to be without the injured Mount.

Joe Worrall looks more composed in defence after a rocky start to the season but the return to fitness of Moussa Niakhaté would be a great help to Cooper. The centre-back impressed in his first two games but has not featured since mid-August, while Serge Aurier and Renan Lodi have continued to improve.

There is already a squad capable of staying in the Premier League at the City Ground and a couple of further additions should further boost Forest’s survival hopes. Upsetting Chelsea in front of a raucous home crowd would underscore their value to the club. The Chelsea result will not define Forest’s month but it could change the course of it, on and off the pitch.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
The Guardian

How Sumy’s residents kept Russian forces out of their city

On 24 February, when Russia invaded, there were only a few dozen Ukrainian professional soldiers in Ukraine’s north-eastern city of Sumy, and they had no command centre. That evening, those 50 or so paratroopers were ordered to leave the city – about 20 miles (30km) from the Russian border – for another area. Most of the police force had already fled, along with much of the city’s leadership.
The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
The Guardian

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
SB Nation

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog, highlights

Chelsea mark New Year’s Day with our first trip to the City Ground in the 21st century, with a fixture not seen in over 23 years. Nottingham Forest’s return to the Premier League has not been without struggle however, and they sit just one above the very bottom of the table. But their recent form has been better than ours, although they did lose their last game whereas we finally won one.
The Guardian

Can Lula save the Amazon? His record shows he might just pull it off

This week, as Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was preparing to be sworn in for an unprecedented third term, a key concern was whether the weather would allow him to wave to assembled supporters in Brasília from an open-top convertible, as is customary. It certainly marked a departure from the more serious concerns that had haunted the transfer of power between him and his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, in previous weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

545K+
Followers
124K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy