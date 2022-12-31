Read full article on original website
Barbara Keesler
3d ago
Her political affiliation will not hide those typical Synema behaviors and choices.Not a candidate that the voters of Arizona can trust to represent them well.
Reply(10)
16
Paula R. Stiles
3d ago
I don't know what Noble's smoking, but smart strategy isn't what got Sinema into her current position. I don't see her having a prayer of winning in 2024, though the jury is out on whether she could be a credible election spoiler and for which party.The Republicans are such a hot dumpster fire these days, it's a wonder they can win any elections, with or without gerrymandering.
Reply
7
Jerelene Young
3d ago
Can we dump her some kind of way. You can tell the way she dresses l don't care how she does it just resign the people in your state will never trust you again.
Reply
5
