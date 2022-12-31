‘One of a kind’ Kentucky River property will be Lexington’s only public access for paddlers

The track through the brush and milkweed meandered from a mowed path, snaking through the trees.

It was not man made.

“I think this a deer path. I bet this is how the deer get down to the river,” said Jennifer Hubbard-Sanchez as she looked down the newly acquired, Lexington-owned 33-acre property on the banks of the Kentucky River.

“This is going to be spectacular in the fall and the spring,” said the superintendent of natural areas for the city’s park system, on a recent tour of the property.

The new natural area, on Old Richmond Road near the Interstate 75 bridge before Madison County, is a first for Fayette County.

The city announced in May it had purchased more than 30 acres on the Kentucky River for a little more than $1.16 million. It will be the only public access in Fayette County for paddlers — kayaks, canoes and paddle boards.

It will provide paddlers 12 miles of Kentucky River access.

The city has three major natural areas: Raven Run, McConnell Springs and Hisle Farm. Raven Run has views of the river but no direct river access.

Lexington is believed to be one of the largest cities in the country with no direct, public access to water.

A long time coming

Mayor Linda Gorton first heard that John Kelley, the owner of the property, was interested in selling it to the city when Gorton was vice mayor more than eight years ago.

When she became mayor in January 2019, she approached the Kelley family about selling the property. Money to buy the property came from a parks acquisition fund that had more than $4 million in it.

“This property offers so many exciting new opportunities for fresh air and exercise for our residents,” Gorton said. “The Kelley property will be a beautiful place to hike, a new natural area on the banks of the river. Those who love to enjoy the serenity of the water in a kayak or canoe will be able to get into the river in Fayette County, and travel up to 12 miles between locks.”

On a recent tour in early December, Hubbard-Sanchez said the acres along the river will be ideal for hiking. There are some elevation changes that create natural areas where hiking trails can go. City crews have kept mowed paths through the property that could be quickly converted to trails.

“I can see a trail going along the river,” she said. “It’s not what it is. It’s what it can be. It will be one of a kind. It will be the only public water access.”

But it’s not clear if the park, or parts of the park, will be open by summer 2023.

There’s a lot to do.

Archaeological and environmental studies are currently being completed. An underground storage tank that once held gasoline is on the property. The environmental study will also show if there are other hazards on the property than need to be addressed, Hubbard-Sanchez said.

Michelle Kosieniak, superintendent of planning and design for parks, said after those studies are completed the next step is to clear and haul debris off the property.

It’s not typical debris. Tucked into pockets of trees are multiple boats, likely washed up in floods, in varying states of decay. There are also old farm implements.

“We hope to see that clean up done by spring 2023,” Kosieniak said.

The concrete boat ramp leading to the water is in good shape. Lexington Fire Department has used the ramp, with permission from the Kelly family, for water rescues in the area prior to the city buying the property, Hubbard-Sanchez said.

The city has already decided that motorized boats will not be allowed.

Next there will be a public survey and input process to help develop a master plan for the park. The city wants to keep the area mostly natural, like Raven Run, but the public can give input on other wants and needs, she said.

It hasn’t been decided if there will be opportunities for people to rent kayaks, canoes or paddle boards, Hubbard-Sanchez said.

“There’s so much opportunity for programming here,” she said.

It would be an ideal location for education about water run off, waterways and the importance of clean waterways, she said. Fishing classes could also be offered, she said.

Kosieniak said she knows the public is excited about the new property but the city can’t promise the new park will be open by summer 2023.

“We would love to be able to offer that, but we cannot make that promise this early in the site evaluation and planning stages,” she said.