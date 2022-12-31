Read full article on original website
LAC+USC Medical Center officials seeking help identifying patient
Health officials are seeking public assistance in locating an unidentified patient at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center. According to the hospital, the man has been a patient under their care for four days, though no one knows who he is. They say that the patient is between 35 and 45 years old, and is described as 5'9" tall, weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and greenish-brown eyes, along with a black tattoo of two demons and a lion on his right arm. Anyone with information on the patient's identity is urged to contact the Department of Social Work at (323) 409-4317 or (323) 409-3134.
theavtimes.com
It’s a girl! AV Medical Center’s first baby of 2023
LANCASTER – At 9:57 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, Antelope Valley Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2023, with the arrival of baby Reyna. Weighing in at 8 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring a little over 19 inches long, Reyna was born to Veronica and John Glasgow. She is their fifth child and first girl.
Antelope Valley Press
County extends lease for education complex space
LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Office of Education will extend a lease with Lancaster School District for space in the Park View Educational Complex to provide training on the county educational agency’s BEST financial system. The District and the county first entered into a lease agreement for...
2urbangirls.com
Kaiser nurse alleges delay in returning to work after contracting COVID-19
LOS ANGELES – A Kaiser Foundation Hospitals nurse is suing the company, alleging management was slow in helping her get back to work for most of 2021 after she contracted the coronavirus from a Kaiser doctor the year before and sought accommodations. Alleshia Jeffries’ Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit...
Antelope Valley Press
City hires company to aid goal for energy
LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay New York-based consultant Enso Advisory Services LLC $288,000 to continue to advise the city on its goal to become the first renewable Hydrogen City. In May of this year, Lancaster applied to the Clean Energy Ministerial/Department of Energy H2 Twin Cities...
Antelope Valley Press
Kulikoff: Ease codes to boost development
CALIFORNIA CITY — Mayor Kelly Kulikoff, in his first meeting since being elected, requested a discussion regarding easing the city’s building codes as a means of encouraging development within the city. However, it was unclear during the resulting discussion whether the impediment to development is in the codes...
Family plans to sell Bruce's Beach property back to LA County for $20 million
Bruce's Beach, an oceanfront property in Southern California that was taken from Black owners in the Jim Crow era and returned to their descendants last year, will be sold back to Los Angeles County for nearly $20 million, county officials said Tuesday.
LA Coroner: Death of Woman Hit by MTA Bus in La Crescenta Listed as Suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year's Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said.
theavtimes.com
Cold weather alert issued through Wednesday for Lancaster
LANCASTER – With wind-chill temperatures expected to dip below freezing in Lancaster and other parts of the Antelope Valley, health officials have issued a cold weather alert through Wednesday, Jan. 4, for Lancaster. “Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold...
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster wants to regulate collection bins
LANCASTER — Collection or donation bins intended for people to donate unwanted clothes, shoes, books and other household items would be regulated under a proposed ordinance recommended for approval to the City Council by the Lancaster Planning Commission. Many bins are not regularly maintained or monitored, which results in...
Cyberattackers hit the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles
Hackers carried out a cyberattack against the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, resulting in a disruption to the system. The LockBit ransomware group said it stole data on Dec. 31, and gave HACLA a deadline of Jan. 12 to pay an undisclosed ransom. Representatives from HACLA said they are working with law enforcement and forensics investigating the incident.HACLA is one of the nation's largest and oldest public housing authorities with an annual budget of more than $1 billion and providing housing to more than 19,000 L.A. City families.This is the second major cyberattack on a local agency after the Los Angeles Unified School District was attacked in September.
foxla.com
Heirs of Black couple sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In July 2021, a celebratory event overlooking the ocean took place as Los Angeles County officials returned the deed of Bruce’s Beach back to the heirs of a Black couple who fought to "right this wrong." Nearly a century ago, the pristine beachside property was...
oc-breeze.com
Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by MTA Bus
La Crescenta, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by an MTA bus Sunday morning in the city of La Crescenta. Glendale Police Officers and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue around 10:00 a.m., Jan. 1. An MTA...
City bus crashes into Santa Monica building
A city bus crashed into the side of a Santa Monica building Monday afternoon. According to Big Blue Bus spokesperson Robert McCall, the crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Michigan Avenue. While the bus driver was taken to the hospital, no passengers required hospitalization. Riders were transferred to another bus and taken to their destination. A witness said that the bus was trying to avoid a crash and ended up swerving into a nearby Firestone tire business."It sounded like an earthquake," said store manager Alex Virula. "I looked out the window and it was almost like a movie. I just see a big blue bus coming along and I'm wondering where it was going to stop. Then I notice that it stopped right by our front door."The bus took down a tree and hit a parked vehicle that belonged to one of the Firestone employees. "As soon as I saw it, she hit my boss's truck," said witness Jesus Hernandez. "I thought it was an earthquake. It sounded like something hit very hard."Typically when school is in session, Virula said a food truck with high school students usually congregated near it is parked right where the bus crashed.
FOUND: Deputies Ask For Public’s Help In Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk Santa Clarita woman. Update: An at-risk Valencia woman has been found safe, officials said. Norma Lidia Morales was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2:26 a.m. on the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street, Canyon Country. ...
Santa Clarita Fire Engine Involved In Angeles Forest Crash
A fire engine from Santa Clarita was involved in a crash in the Angeles Forest late Saturday morning. Just before 12 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a crash in the Angeles Forest north of Santa Clarita involving an engine from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 108. Station 108 is located on Rock ...
Antelope Valley Press
First monthly ‘Coffee with a Cop’ scheduled, Friday, in Lake Hughes
LAKE HUGHES — Celebrate the start of the new year with the first monthly “Coffee with a Cop” gathering with deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station. Community members are invited to join deputies for conversations from 9 to 10 a.m., on Friday,...
Tesla driver who plunged his family off California cliff did so on purpose, officials say
A California man intentionally drove a Tesla off a 250-foot cliff in an attempt to kill his family, officials said Tuesday. The driver and his wife and children survived and were rescued Monday at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, the California Highway Patrol said. Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of...
Tehachapi woman accused of nearly severing husband’s ear: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman is accused of using a kitchen knife to nearly sever her husband’s left ear and slice him along his jawline, according to a report. Molly Jo Rockey, 36, has pleaded not guilty to mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, spousal abuse, destroying or concealing […]
