Lancaster, CA

CBS LA

LAC+USC Medical Center officials seeking help identifying patient

Health officials are seeking public assistance in locating an unidentified patient at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center. According to the hospital, the man has been a patient under their care for four days, though no one knows who he is. They say that the patient is between 35 and 45 years old, and is described as 5'9" tall, weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and greenish-brown eyes, along with a black tattoo of two demons and a lion on his right arm. Anyone with information on the patient's identity is urged to contact the Department of Social Work at (323) 409-4317 or (323) 409-3134.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

It’s a girl! AV Medical Center’s first baby of 2023

LANCASTER – At 9:57 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, Antelope Valley Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2023, with the arrival of baby Reyna. Weighing in at 8 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring a little over 19 inches long, Reyna was born to Veronica and John Glasgow. She is their fifth child and first girl.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

County extends lease for education complex space

LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Office of Education will extend a lease with Lancaster School District for space in the Park View Educational Complex to provide training on the county educational agency’s BEST financial system. The District and the county first entered into a lease agreement for...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City hires company to aid goal for energy

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay New York-based consultant Enso Advisory Services LLC $288,000 to continue to advise the city on its goal to become the first renewable Hydrogen City. In May of this year, Lancaster applied to the Clean Energy Ministerial/Department of Energy H2 Twin Cities...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Kulikoff: Ease codes to boost development

CALIFORNIA CITY — Mayor Kelly Kulikoff, in his first meeting since being elected, requested a discussion regarding easing the city’s building codes as a means of encouraging development within the city. However, it was unclear during the resulting discussion whether the impediment to development is in the codes...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
theavtimes.com

Cold weather alert issued through Wednesday for Lancaster

LANCASTER – With wind-chill temperatures expected to dip below freezing in Lancaster and other parts of the Antelope Valley, health officials have issued a cold weather alert through Wednesday, Jan. 4, for Lancaster. “Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster wants to regulate collection bins

LANCASTER — Collection or donation bins intended for people to donate unwanted clothes, shoes, books and other household items would be regulated under a proposed ordinance recommended for approval to the City Council by the Lancaster Planning Commission. Many bins are not regularly maintained or monitored, which results in...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Cyberattackers hit the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles

Hackers carried out a cyberattack against the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, resulting in a disruption to the system. The LockBit ransomware group said it stole data on Dec. 31, and gave HACLA a deadline of Jan. 12 to pay an undisclosed ransom. Representatives from HACLA said they are working with law enforcement and forensics investigating the incident.HACLA is one of the nation's largest and oldest public housing authorities with an annual budget of more than $1 billion and providing housing to more than 19,000 L.A. City  families.This is the second major cyberattack on a local agency after the Los Angeles Unified School District was attacked in September.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by MTA Bus

La Crescenta, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by an MTA bus Sunday morning in the city of La Crescenta. Glendale Police Officers and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue around 10:00 a.m., Jan. 1. An MTA...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

City bus crashes into Santa Monica building

A city bus crashed into the side of a Santa Monica building Monday afternoon. According to Big Blue Bus spokesperson Robert McCall, the crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Michigan Avenue. While the bus driver was taken to the hospital, no passengers required hospitalization. Riders were transferred to another bus and taken to their destination. A witness said that the bus was trying to avoid a crash and ended up swerving into a nearby Firestone tire business."It sounded like an earthquake," said store manager Alex Virula. "I looked out the window and it was almost like a movie. I just see a big blue bus coming along and I'm wondering where it was going to stop. Then I notice that it stopped right by our front door."The bus took down a tree and hit a parked vehicle that belonged to one of the Firestone employees. "As soon as I saw it, she hit my boss's truck," said witness Jesus Hernandez. "I thought it was an earthquake. It sounded like something hit very hard."Typically when school is in session, Virula said a food truck with high school students usually congregated near it is parked right where the bus crashed.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KGET

Tehachapi woman accused of nearly severing husband’s ear: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman is accused of using a kitchen knife to nearly sever her husband’s left ear and slice him along his jawline, according to a report. Molly Jo Rockey, 36, has pleaded not guilty to mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, spousal abuse, destroying or concealing […]
TEHACHAPI, CA

