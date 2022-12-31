Read full article on original website
?beauty
3d ago
Biden can you bring back all the victims to see another day of light breath fresh air enjoy their days as they come with their loved ones can you give them that piece of mind
Reply(3)
7
Saint
3d ago
Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci and the NIH, via expired US Patent 6630507, get to profit off cannabis derived medicines and research. Any company trying to do research or make medicines from Cannabis derivatives pat the NIH, meanwhile, it's a controlled 1 substance with no medicinal qualities? BS!
Reply
2
Stacy Ashley
3d ago
You people are a joke. Everyone that he pardoned already served their sentences and were out of prison already. You should read the article before commenting on 💩you have no clue about.
Reply
2
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman’s mysterious death remains unsolved. The California Department of Justice has no answers
Johnny Matthews said he had “false hope” in November that a major Sacramento Bee investigation into his sister’s death might kick loose a lead and fuel a breakthrough in the case. At the very least, he thought the series might prompt an update from California Department of...
Report: California law enforcement searched Black people at twice the rate of those thought to be white
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — California law enforcement was more than twice as likely to search and use force against people they perceived as Black during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021, as compared to people believed to be white, according to a state report released Tuesday.The annual report by California's Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board gathered data on vehicle and pedestrian stops by officers from 58 law enforcement agencies in 2021. The data includes what officers perceived to be the race, ethnicity, gender and disability status of people they stop so that the state can better identify and...
philadelphiaobserver.com
California Man Suspected of Being a Serial Killer Charged with Seven Counts of Murder
A suspected serial killer was charged with another murder earlier this week in California. According to Fox News, the Stockton Police Department has charged 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee with a seventh murder and labeled him a serial killer. He is suspected of killing seven men and also injuring a homeless woman. The crimes have allegedly been a rash of random attacks in California since April 2021.
California rings in 2023 with new laws on abortion, transgender youth, and illegal immigrant police
Governor of California Gavin Newsom had a busy legislative session in 2022, signing many new sweeping laws that would take effect in the new year.
foxla.com
Phone calls to and from California state prisons are now free
LOS ANGELES - California inmates are now able to make phone calls for free. The Keep Families Connected Act allows both parties - those serving time as well as family and friends - to make/receive free phone calls, including those made from tablets, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Prisons across California to close or shrink
(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
News 8 KFMB
New CA law allows lawsuits against sale, distribution of illegal weapons
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
California's new gun law, explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
bgindependentmedia.org
California woman arrested after reportedly found with stolen rental vehicle
Bowling Green Police arrested a California woman Friday afternoon after she was reportedly found with a stolen rental vehicle. A camera picked up the stolen vehicle as it was headed northbound on South Main Street from U.S. 6. An officer found the 2020 Dodge Journey in the Walmart parking lot, and saw a man and woman approaching the car.
California Migrants May Be Hoping To Board Planes Under the New CA ID Law - But Won't Be Allowed After May 7, 2025
California immigrants still won't be able to board planes in the U.S. under the REAL ID Act of 2005 when it goes into effect without a passport. As I wrote about the new REAL ID deadline on Dec. 15: "California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane."
foxla.com
Riverside Co. Sheriff releases new details on suspected deputy killer’s criminal history
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Tributes continue to pour in following the gruesome death of a beloved Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in a tragedy that rocked Southern California. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco revealed in the hours after the deadly shooting of Deputy Isaiah...
New 2023 California law cracks down on dangerous, deadly 'side shows'
SAN DIEGO — California will soon be cracking down even more on "side shows" or "street takeovers," which are becoming more and more common here in San Diego. Beginning Jan. 1, a new law hits the books allowing authorities to charge a driver with vehicular manslaughter if someone dies as a result of a side show or street racing.
‘Feather alert' issued for missing Native Americans
(KRON) – A disproportionately high number of Native Americans go missing or are murdered every year. The Urban Indian Health Institute's studies found more than 5,700 cases of missing and murdered indigenous women in recent years. Aiko Little from San Francisco says her family and friends can unfortunately easily list off loved ones who have […]
California Workers Can Now Take Leave To Care For Chosen Family
A California law that took effect Jan. 1 expands the type of people that workers can use family leave to care for when needed.
California serial killing suspect faces new charges in four other deaths, bringing total number of victims to seven
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man...
Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons
Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
ijpr.org
What are the most interesting new laws for California in 2023?
Many of the new laws are minor fixes to laws that legislators and the governor previously enacted. Others are rather narrow or specific to a certain industry. Still others will be phased in over time. Newsom has highlighted several, including a law limiting prosecutors from using rap lyrics and music...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:10 a.m.: Sparks Police have identified the robbery suspect as a 37-year-old California man. Sparks Police say at around 4:23 a.m., they were called to the Golden Gate Gas Station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard for reports of a robbery that had just occurred.
Antelope Valley Press
At least 20 apartments damaged in latest California earthquake
RIO DELL, Calif. — At least 20 apartments were damaged by the latest earthquake to rattle the region of Northern California where a stronger quake, nearly two weeks ago, killed two people and knocked homes off their foundations, authorities said, Monday. The magnitude-5.4 aftershock struck at 10:35 a.m., on...
Comments / 15