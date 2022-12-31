ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

The Center Square

Virginia lawmakers could consider repeals to state gun laws

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could soon consider legislation seeking to repeal prohibitions on where firearms can be carried in the Commonwealth under proposals pre-filed by Republican legislators earlier this month. House Bill 1428, pre-filed by Republican Del. Dave LaRock and state Sens. Amanda Chase and Frank M. Ruff, seeks to repeal an existing Virginia law that makes it unlawful for individuals to carry certain loaded semi-automatic center-fire rifles, pistols or shotguns on public streets, roads, alleys, sidewalks, public right-of-ways, public parks or “any...
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

Maryland Man Dives Into Frozen Pond to Rescue Stranded Dog

An Aussie doodle named Moose was rescued by its owner Louis Nicolao after becoming stranded in a frozen pond. The incident occurred last week in Edgewater, Maryland. Dog owners Kellie and Louis Nicolao dropped their dog Moose off at Nicolina Converso’s house. Converso serves as their dog sitter. The couple headed out to California, and everything seemed to be going fine at first.
EDGEWATER, MD
DogTime

Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home

Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
DYER, TN
The Hill

DC mayor told Jan. 6 panel failures resulted from belief far-right extremists were ‘friendly’ to police

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) testified to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that a belief that far-right extremists and rioters would be “friendly” to law enforcement that day caused “intelligence failures.” “People thought they were friendly to law enforcement and that they loved their country,”…
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin announces cancer diagnosis

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jamie Raskin, who represents Maryland's 8th District, announced Wednesday that he's been diagnosed with cancer. Raskin explained in a news release that he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma. “I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

WUSA9

