Clemson Defensive End says He’s Coming Back for One More Season

One Clemson defensive lineman announced he will return to Tigertown for another year while another hinted he was coming back. Two others said they still have not decided following the seventh-ranked Tigers’ 31-14 loss to No. 6 Tennessee in Friday’s Orange Bowl.

View the original article to see embedded media.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — One Clemson defensive lineman announced he will return to Tigertown for another year while another hinted he was coming back. Two others said they still have not decided following the seventh-ranked Tigers ’ 31-14 loss to No. 6 Tennessee in Friday’s Orange Bowl.

Defensive end Justin Mascoll told reporters he plans to return to Clemson for another year because he has unfinished business. Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro sounded like he was coming back for one more season because he would like to win a national championship.

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis and defensive lineman Bryan Bresee said they have not made up their minds yet. Safety Jalyn Phillips said his decision will be coming soon.

There is still no official word from defensive end Xavier Thomas and his future at Clemson.

On the offensive side, wide receiver Joseph Ngata says he is not sure what he is going to do about his future.

“I am still going to talk to my family, but I have not made a decision yet,” Ngata said. “But I am going to be making a decision here soon.”

The Orange Bowl was arguably Ngata’s best game of the season. As he caught eight passes for 84 yards, including 29 yards after contact. He was targeted 11 times in the game.

“I am proud that I was able to play healthy and took the proper precautions in the training room and just being able to play every single game,” he said. “That was really one of my main goals this season, so I can’t complain.

“I feel like the entire off-season I worked really hard, and I am very proud of myself for that.”

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/