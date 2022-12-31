Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea live stream: Premier League prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, odds

Read full article on original website
Related
Youngest ever Sunderland players: Would Chris Rigg set a new record?
Who are the youngest players to ever play for Sunderland?
BBC
Women's Super League: Will women's football be bigger in 2023?
Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?. England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.
Report: Romelu Lukaku Confirms His Desire To Stay At Inter Milan
Romelu Lukaku has today confirmed his desire to stay at Inter Milan beyond this season.
MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
BBC
Man Utd v Bournemouth: Head-to-head stats
Manchester United have won seven of their 10 Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (D1 L2), with both defeats against them coming at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth have lost eight of their nine away games against Manchester United in all competitions, with the exception being a 1-1 draw in the Premier League in March 2017.
BBC
Nigel Johnson: BBC Radio Stoke's Stoke City commentator to retire at end of season
Commentator Nigel Johnson is to retire at the end of the season after 54 years with BBC Radio Stoke. The 80-year-old, who has covered Stoke City for 44 years in two separate spells, said he had been considering stepping away since last summer. "It's not been an easy decision to...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
Report: Chelsea Could Push For Josip Juranovic Due To His Low Price
Chelsea are interested in signing Celtic defender Josip Juranovic after the injury to Reece James. The right-back has a low transfer fee, which may be the deciding factor in Chelsea moving for him.
How to watch Shrewsbury v Sunderland in the FA Cup
Sunderland are in FA Cup action against Shrewsbury this weekend, but how can you watch it?
SB Nation
Matchday Musings: Happy or disappointed with a point after Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Given the sheer amount of injury problems we have at the minute (I think I counted eight, but I could be wrong), plus the fact we lost Ellis Simms less than two days before the game, I wasn’t expecting any major changes to the team at Blackpool. News early...
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic boss 'definitely' keen to improve squad in January
Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure says they are "definitely" looking to improve their squad in the transfer market as they look to turn around their faltering season. Monday's defeat by Hull City was the Latics' third successive 4-1 loss. Toure's side are bottom of the Championship and conceded more goals...
SB Nation
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 2
Hello everyone! Can’t believe I haven’t done one of these since last year ... These “New Year’s resolutions” are quite the trend these days, aren’t they? People want to do all sorts of things like travel, find true love, gain financial independence or get in shape.
SB Nation
Conte tries to temper expectations after Aston Villa loss
Antonio Conte had a tough job ahead of him after today’s dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa. The Tottenham boss faced the media in his post-match press conference and attempted to explain why his team had an anemic six shots and 0.66 xG at home against a team 12th in the table coming into this match.
Brighton routs Everton 4-1, pressure builds on Lampard
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Irish teenager Evan Ferguson scored in his first Premier League start to help Brighton rout Everton 4-1 and pile pressure on manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday. Everton’s winless run extended to six games, leaving Lampard’s team just one point and two places above the relegation...
Report: Chelsea Remain Interested In Arsenal Target Mykhailo Mudryk
Chelsea remain interested in signing Shaktar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk amid interest from Arsenal.
'We all want to get through' - Defender says Sunderland will take FA Cup seriously
Sunderland really haven't been good at the FA Cup thing of late, but the players want to put that right.
Jürgen Klopp says Brentford ‘stretched rules’ at set pieces in win over Liverpool
Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool were outdone by the “chaos” inflicted by Brentford during their chastening 3-1 defeat in west London, suggesting their opponents thrived on dark arts during set pieces. A woeful defensive display meant Klopp’s side remain four points adrift of the Champions League spots and...
Comments / 0