WSET

Appomattox's Tavorian Copeland wins national Watkins Award

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Before leaving for a college career in Blacksburg, Appomattox's Tavorian Copeland claimed one more high school trophy. The defensive standout received the prestigious Watkins Award on Tuesday, which is presented to the best African-American high school football player in the country. The official announcement came during halftime of the 2023 Under Armour All American high school game in Orlando.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

Salem Stampede returns to the Civic Center for rodeo fun

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — For the 55th time, the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo makes its way to the Salem Civic Center. The event presented by Kroger and Ram Rodeo/Berglund Ram will be held January 6 through the 8. This year’s rodeo will continue the legacy handed down over the...
SALEM, VA
WSET

Meet Our New LHOV Co-Host Kaci Latimore!

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The wait is over! A new face has joined Living in the Heart of Virginia. Meet the new co-host Kaci Latimore! She spoke with Emily so you can get to know her and learn what she's excited about most now being here in the Hill City.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Alonzo Jones to continue serving as Danville mayor

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A unanimous vote selected Councilman Alonzo Jones and Councilman Gary Miller to continue serving as Mayor and Vice Mayor over Danville. City Council voted Tuesday for the two councilmen to continue in their roles for the next two years--Jones has been the mayor since 2018 and Miller has been Vice Mayor since the same year.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Amazement Square hosts 'New Year's At Noon' event for kids

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Most New Year's Eve activities are geared towards adults, but Amazement Square always makes sure the kids are included on the celebration. On Saturday, they hosted a crowd of nearly 300 for games, activities, dancing, and more. Of course, that included some learning! Families got to "travel" to different countries, adding stamps to their passports, as they learned about New Year’s traditions in Greece, Finland, the Bahamas and the Philippines. All of this fun led up to the big bug balloon drop, where a canopy of hundreds of balloons fell onto a bubble wrap dance floor.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Meet Lynchburg's New Year's Day baby

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Eleni Paige Weihrauch-Ernest could not wait to make her debut, and will always have a special birthday. She was born on January 1, 2023, at 2:47 a.m. Mom, Kera Weihrauch-Ernest said they were surprised when she went into labor because they were not expecting her so soon.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Flu cases down, COVID cases up in Roanoke health district, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As the new year begins, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say flu activity has decreased while COVID-19 numbers have increased. The district said because influenza is not a reportable disease, they do not have reliable local data, however, they monitor "Influenza Like Activity" (ILI) at the state level.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Man found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man was found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day, the Roanoke Police Department said. On Sunday at 4:56 a.m., RPD was alerted by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. When officers...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

2 juveniles with serious injuries after shooting: Roanoke police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two juveniles have injuries that are "serious" after a shooting on New Year's Eve, the Roanoke Police Department said. Around 11:10 p.m. RPD said they were notified of two people with gunshot wounds on Melrose Avenue NW. Officers responding found two juvenile victims outside and inside a business in the 2800 block.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Sentara Halifax welcomes first baby of the New Year

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital welcomed a special bundle of joy on Monday. Parents, Brittany Allen and Nick Blount welcomed Jeremiah Blount, the first baby of the new year at the hospital. Jeremiah is 9 pounds, 12 ounces, and 22 inches long, the hospital shared.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

1 dead following crash in Nelson County: VSP

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Nelson County on Monday. At 9:46 p.m., VSP responded to a spot on Route 29 and Route 655 for a crash. They said one person was confirmed to be dead, but have yet to release...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

