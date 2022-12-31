Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Related
WSET
Appomattox's Tavorian Copeland wins national Watkins Award
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Before leaving for a college career in Blacksburg, Appomattox's Tavorian Copeland claimed one more high school trophy. The defensive standout received the prestigious Watkins Award on Tuesday, which is presented to the best African-American high school football player in the country. The official announcement came during halftime of the 2023 Under Armour All American high school game in Orlando.
WSET
Salem Stampede returns to the Civic Center for rodeo fun
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — For the 55th time, the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo makes its way to the Salem Civic Center. The event presented by Kroger and Ram Rodeo/Berglund Ram will be held January 6 through the 8. This year’s rodeo will continue the legacy handed down over the...
WSET
'Come a long way:' 3 governing bodies on the Southside set the stage for the new year
(WSET) — It is now 2023 and the Cities of Danville and Martinsville and Pittsylvania County are ready to get rolling when it comes to making changes for the better in their localities. The City of Danville is moving forward in the new year with a number of familiar...
WSET
Meet Our New LHOV Co-Host Kaci Latimore!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The wait is over! A new face has joined Living in the Heart of Virginia. Meet the new co-host Kaci Latimore! She spoke with Emily so you can get to know her and learn what she's excited about most now being here in the Hill City.
WSET
15th annual Empty Bowls event coming to Academy Center in March
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The annual Empty Bowls event is returning to the Hill City in March. The 15th annual "Empty Bowls 2023" will be held on March 12 at the Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre at 12 p.m. The event will benefit the Lynchburg Daily Bread. With...
WSET
$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
WSET
Alonzo Jones to continue serving as Danville mayor
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A unanimous vote selected Councilman Alonzo Jones and Councilman Gary Miller to continue serving as Mayor and Vice Mayor over Danville. City Council voted Tuesday for the two councilmen to continue in their roles for the next two years--Jones has been the mayor since 2018 and Miller has been Vice Mayor since the same year.
WSET
How cute! Central Virginia hospital systems welcome first babies of 2023
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the world. That is what hospitals across Central Virginia are saying to their first babies born in the new year. In Danville, Sovah Health welcomed a bundle of joy on Sunday, Jan. 1. Weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 19 inches,...
WSET
Amazement Square hosts 'New Year's At Noon' event for kids
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Most New Year's Eve activities are geared towards adults, but Amazement Square always makes sure the kids are included on the celebration. On Saturday, they hosted a crowd of nearly 300 for games, activities, dancing, and more. Of course, that included some learning! Families got to "travel" to different countries, adding stamps to their passports, as they learned about New Year’s traditions in Greece, Finland, the Bahamas and the Philippines. All of this fun led up to the big bug balloon drop, where a canopy of hundreds of balloons fell onto a bubble wrap dance floor.
WSET
Meet Lynchburg's New Year's Day baby
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Eleni Paige Weihrauch-Ernest could not wait to make her debut, and will always have a special birthday. She was born on January 1, 2023, at 2:47 a.m. Mom, Kera Weihrauch-Ernest said they were surprised when she went into labor because they were not expecting her so soon.
WSET
'Significant water leaks' forces remote learning for two LCS elementary schools
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Students at T.C. Miller and R.S. Payne Elementary Schools are learning remotely this week. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Reid Wodicka said that on December 23, power outages and cold weather caused pipes in the HVAC systems to burst, causing leaks and the heating systems to break.
WSET
New Lynchburg City Council members sworn in, ready to serve the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After voters cast their ballots in the fall, the three new Lynchburg City Council members are taking their oaths and will begin working this week. The Honorable F. Patrick Yeatts swore in Councilman-At-Large Martin Misjuns and Councilman Larry Taylor this morning in chambers. Both men...
WSET
Danville Community College expands mental health services, adds 24/7 virtual support
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Community College is hoping to help students improve their well-being in 2023. They have partnered with TimelyMD, a virtual health and well-being solution in higher education, to offer students free and equitable access to mental health and basic needs support. TimelyCare is a 24/7...
WSET
Flu cases down, COVID cases up in Roanoke health district, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As the new year begins, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say flu activity has decreased while COVID-19 numbers have increased. The district said because influenza is not a reportable disease, they do not have reliable local data, however, they monitor "Influenza Like Activity" (ILI) at the state level.
WSET
Man found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man was found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day, the Roanoke Police Department said. On Sunday at 4:56 a.m., RPD was alerted by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. When officers...
WSET
2 juveniles with serious injuries after shooting: Roanoke police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two juveniles have injuries that are "serious" after a shooting on New Year's Eve, the Roanoke Police Department said. Around 11:10 p.m. RPD said they were notified of two people with gunshot wounds on Melrose Avenue NW. Officers responding found two juvenile victims outside and inside a business in the 2800 block.
WSET
Sentara Halifax welcomes first baby of the New Year
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital welcomed a special bundle of joy on Monday. Parents, Brittany Allen and Nick Blount welcomed Jeremiah Blount, the first baby of the new year at the hospital. Jeremiah is 9 pounds, 12 ounces, and 22 inches long, the hospital shared.
WSET
Man wounded in shootout with police after car chase crash on Memorial Ave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two pedestrians in Downtown Lynchburg in the Main Street area were almost hit by a car on the evening of New Year's Eve, the Lynchburg Police Department said. LPD officers tried to stop the car, but the driver fled, so LPD said they began a...
WSET
1 dead following crash in Nelson County: VSP
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Nelson County on Monday. At 9:46 p.m., VSP responded to a spot on Route 29 and Route 655 for a crash. They said one person was confirmed to be dead, but have yet to release...
WSET
Wanted woman out of Campbell Co. in custody following stolen vehicle chase: Deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman on the run in Campbell County is now in custody following a Monday morning incident. According to Lieutenant J.J. Rater, Altavista Police engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, Crystal Meyers Torrence, and arrested her on Route 29 at the Davis Fruit Stand.
Comments / 0