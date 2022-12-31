Beauford Jay (B.J.) Quisenberry went home to his Lord on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He was born to John and Gladys Quisenberry on April 25, 1929, in Okeene, Oklahoma. He and his two brothers, Jess and Joe, grew up in Fresno, California, until 1943, when they returned to Blaine County, Oklahoma. B.J. graduated high school in Hitchcock, Oklahoma, and joined the U.S. Navy in 1954. He was stationed in Pensacola, Florida, and NAS Agana, Guam, and served as a First Class Aviation Structural Mechanic on Super Constellation planes until his discharge in 1958.

