Canadian County, OK

New year, new leadership for Canadian County

EL RENO – Two new Canadian County elected leaders started four-year terms this week to usher in 2023. An official swearing-in ceremony for Canadian County elected officials was Jan. 3 inside courtroom No. 1 at the Canadian County Judicial Building, 301 N. Choctaw. Canadian County District Judge Paul Hesse...
Jury trial set in fatal Yukon crash case

EL RENO – A jury trial is set March 6 for a Yukon woman accused of driving drunk and causing the death of an Elk City teenager. Cassandra Ann Bray, 41, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury in Canadian County District Court.
Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
Beauford Jay (B.J.) Quisenberry

Beauford Jay (B.J.) Quisenberry went home to his Lord on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He was born to John and Gladys Quisenberry on April 25, 1929, in Okeene, Oklahoma. He and his two brothers, Jess and Joe, grew up in Fresno, California, until 1943, when they returned to Blaine County, Oklahoma. B.J. graduated high school in Hitchcock, Oklahoma, and joined the U.S. Navy in 1954. He was stationed in Pensacola, Florida, and NAS Agana, Guam, and served as a First Class Aviation Structural Mechanic on Super Constellation planes until his discharge in 1958.
Canadian County road officially renamed in Richland growth area

To prepare for a new rural housing development, Canadian County has renamed sections of a road northwest of Yukon. Canadian County Commissioners, at their final meeting of 2022, voted 3-0 to approve a resolution “authorizing changing the name North Richland Road to Schien Road and N.W. 129th Street for 9-1-1 addressing purposes.”
Felon gets suspended sentence for Yukon grand larceny

A felon has received a four-suspended sentence for his role in a catalytic converter theft this summer at a Yukon storage business. Oklahoma City’s Daniel Thomas MacArthur, 41, pleaded no contest on Dec. 14 to grand larceny in Canadian County District Court. After accepting the plea, Judge Khristan K....
Driver killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck

Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City

The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
'He will be missed greatly': Fort Hays State football player dies in Oklahoma shooting

HAYS, Kan. (KAKE) - Fort Hays State University football player Daniel Howard was killed in a New Year's Day shooting in Oklahoma City, police said Tuesday. Officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street and Hudson Avenue. OKC police said a fight broke out at the Sunset Patio Bar and it spilled into a nearby parking lot where shots were fired.
