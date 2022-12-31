Read full article on original website
Related
yukonprogressnews.com
New year, new leadership for Canadian County
EL RENO – Two new Canadian County elected leaders started four-year terms this week to usher in 2023. An official swearing-in ceremony for Canadian County elected officials was Jan. 3 inside courtroom No. 1 at the Canadian County Judicial Building, 301 N. Choctaw. Canadian County District Judge Paul Hesse...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
Car loses control, crashes into fence at governor’s mansion in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car lost control and crashed into the fence at the governor’s mansion in Oklahoma City. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on 23rd Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went through the perimeter fence at the governor’s mansion.
yukonprogressnews.com
Jury trial set in fatal Yukon crash case
EL RENO – A jury trial is set March 6 for a Yukon woman accused of driving drunk and causing the death of an Elk City teenager. Cassandra Ann Bray, 41, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury in Canadian County District Court.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
yukonprogressnews.com
Beauford Jay (B.J.) Quisenberry
Beauford Jay (B.J.) Quisenberry went home to his Lord on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He was born to John and Gladys Quisenberry on April 25, 1929, in Okeene, Oklahoma. He and his two brothers, Jess and Joe, grew up in Fresno, California, until 1943, when they returned to Blaine County, Oklahoma. B.J. graduated high school in Hitchcock, Oklahoma, and joined the U.S. Navy in 1954. He was stationed in Pensacola, Florida, and NAS Agana, Guam, and served as a First Class Aviation Structural Mechanic on Super Constellation planes until his discharge in 1958.
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County road officially renamed in Richland growth area
To prepare for a new rural housing development, Canadian County has renamed sections of a road northwest of Yukon. Canadian County Commissioners, at their final meeting of 2022, voted 3-0 to approve a resolution “authorizing changing the name North Richland Road to Schien Road and N.W. 129th Street for 9-1-1 addressing purposes.”
Emergency landing causes plane to flip in Oklahoma City
A pilot of a small single engine aircraft had to make an emergency landing at a local airport when the plane ended up on its roof.
Group wants answers after two women die in Cleveland County custody in December
There were sounds of frustration outside the Cleveland County Detention center Sunday after a crowd of nearly 100 people spoke up about recent deaths of two women in custody.
yukonprogressnews.com
Felon gets suspended sentence for Yukon grand larceny
A felon has received a four-suspended sentence for his role in a catalytic converter theft this summer at a Yukon storage business. Oklahoma City’s Daniel Thomas MacArthur, 41, pleaded no contest on Dec. 14 to grand larceny in Canadian County District Court. After accepting the plea, Judge Khristan K....
KTEN.com
Driver killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
Single vehicle crashes into fence of Governor’s Mansion in NE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A single vehicle crashed into the fence surrounding the Governor’s Mansion at 900 NE 23rd St around 3:05 AM. OKCPD stated the car had four occupants in which the car was going at a high rate of speed. The car was totaled and extrication of three occupants occurred on scene. One person […]
Norman Public Schools Places $353 Million Bond Proposal On School Bond Election
Voters will decide in February whether to pass a Norman Public Schools bond for more than $350 million. Norman Public Schools is looking to make upgrades at every school in the district and adding new programs. Superintendent Nick Migliorino said they received over $700 million worth of needs and wants.
Burst Pipes Leaves Midwest City Apartment Ruined, Residents Searching For Assistance
A single mother living at the Ridge Apartments in Midwest City said it's been weeks since her home was ruined, and still hasn't received help from management. Aja Shaw said it took her apartment management five days just to get the water in the vacant apartments above her turned off, and now everything she owns is ruined.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police release identity of man killed in New Year's Day shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities identified the victim killed in a shooting on New Year's Day in Oklahoma City's Midtown as a 22-year-old man. At 12:22 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street and Hudson Avenue. A news release states that a fight broke out...
News On 6
1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck
Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
KOKI FOX 23
Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City
The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
KAKE TV
'He will be missed greatly': Fort Hays State football player dies in Oklahoma shooting
HAYS, Kan. (KAKE) - Fort Hays State University football player Daniel Howard was killed in a New Year's Day shooting in Oklahoma City, police said Tuesday. Officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street and Hudson Avenue. OKC police said a fight broke out at the Sunset Patio Bar and it spilled into a nearby parking lot where shots were fired.
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:. These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.
Comments / 0