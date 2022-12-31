Giving God Glory in 2022

Are you prepared and patiently waiting to welcome a New Year with honor for the Lord and hope for our world? Words from David in Psalm 90:12 teach a lesson that would be wise for all God’s children to embrace passionately and purposefully in 2022! Now is the time to honor our heavenly Father in all we do!

“Teach us to number our days aright, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.”

For the next 364 days, taking one day at a time while seeking goodness and guidance from our Father, Son, and Holy Spirit that lives within is wise! Let us stand strong in faith ‘for such a time as this’ when our world seems to be spinning out of control and sinking deeper in sin day by day! Yet, we go forth in faith with hope and love lighting the way. As the New Year dawns, let us seek Jesus with gusto and guts to shine for Him every day! A timely message from an old hymn gives peace as we celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022. God is watching and waiting for His children to stand up and shine for Him in everything we do!

“Another year is dawning, Dear Father, let it be. In working or in waiting, Another year with THEE. Another year of progress, Another year of praise, Another year of proving Thy presence all the days.

Another year is dawning, of faithfulness and grace; Another year of gladness in the shining of THY face; Another year of learning upon THY loving breast; Another year of trusting, of quiet happy rest.

Another year of service, of witness for THY love’ Another year of training for holier work above, Another year is dawning; Dear Father, let it be, on earth or else in heaven, Another year for THEE!”

A message my husband, Tim, wrote in special cards for our sons stirs within as I think of family, friends, and people who will touch our lives in 2022! While we may be wondering what in the world will happen in our nation (world) with sin spreading and honor for God’s Word and ways shedding like a snakeskin I recently found behind my ‘she shed’! Only the outer skin of that snake could be seen; yet, I knew the snake was still around with a new covering thanks to God above. Are we shedding our passion for Christ and leaving behind the close connection He longs to share with each of His children? Are we breaking His heart with complacency and complaining as a New Year starts?

Tim’s handwritten message to our sons goes to the heart of what ‘we the people of the United States of America’ and all over God’s creation can do to stand strong and lovingly get through the year of the Lord — 2022!

“Son, I am proud of you. The secret to happiness lies within. Keep God first in your life and everything else will fall into place. I love you, Dad!”

The One Who walked on water, created you and me, sweet Holy Spirit living within, Savior Who died to save us from our sins, The Great I AM — Alpha and Omega, Babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, King of all Kings, Maker of Heaven and Earth, let our praises for Him ring!

Tim’s message and God’s Word give good advice and guidance as we begin a New Year. If you don’t know Jesus personally and things are not in order in your heart and home, don’t delay and let the sun set without making things right with the Lord and your loved ones.

Let us plan 2022 schedules with God having first place in our going and doing throughout the year. Enjoy the journey He has planned for you this year. Learning to live out loud and in love with our Creator and those we care about can make for delightful days and nurturing nights.

Make a positive difference in someone’s life, donate to a local charity, become actively involved in your church and community. Carry His sweet Spirit wherever you go, share words of love, be doers of the Word, give your best in every opportunity He sends, enjoy each sunrise, sunset, and all hours in between..giving thanks and honor to our heavenly Father, who loves all His children and longs to be first in our lives! Do not allow anyone or anything to stand in your way or keep you from enjoying a right relationship with the Lord and your loved ones.

God is the answer to peace and promise in 2022!. Everything we embrace will fall into place when we put God first, love Him, love one another, and let our lights shine for Jesus in all that we do.

Happy New Year dear friends and faithful readers of the weekly column God stirred my heart to start in 2006. Thank you for reading and sharing the love stories the Lord lays on my heart. It is both humbling and heartwarming to write about how great Thou art with messages that, hopefully, help people come closer to Christ and stay hooked to Him in our hearts!