kscj.com
CHRISTMAS ACRES WRAPS UP ANNUAL HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW
WEATHER TOOK A TOLL ON THE NUMBER OF ATTENDEES AND DONATIONS AT THE CHRISTMAS ACRES HOLIDAY LIGHTS DISPLAY IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. DESPITE THAT, THE CHRISTIAN NEEDS CENTER IN LE MARS WILL BE RECEIVING AN ESTIMATED $15,500 IN DONATIONS FROM THIS YEAR’S VISITORS. ROB SCHEITLER, WHO PUTS UP THE SPECTACULAR...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk felon arrested after a year on the run
STANTON - A Norfolk resident is behind bars after being on the run for almost a year. Yesterday afternoon, Stanton County Sheriffs received information that a Norfolk citizen spotted 55-year-old Brad Tuttle exit a red vehicle and enter a business. He then left the area before Norfolk Police could arrive on scene. Stanton County Sheriffs took him into custody at a Norfolk residence later that day.
more1049.com
Sheldon Man Arrested on Burglary Charges
Orange City, IA(KICD) — A Sheldon man was arrested on burglary charges Friday, for allegedly entering a home without permission and intimidating the resident. The Sioux County Sheriff’s department says they were called to a rural residence just North of Orange City Friday night. The resident claims 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel barged in and refused to leave. The police report says the victim was prevented from calling for help but eventually was able to get free and call 9-1-1.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 killed in New Year’s Eve crash
CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released more information about Saturday’s two-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the fatal New Year’s Eve crash near Canton. Officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that one person died and another person was seriously injured in the crash.
kscj.com
NO SIOUX CITY TRASH COLLECTION TUESDAY
GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION WILL NOT OCCUR TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY DUE TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. THERE WILL BE A ONE-DAY DELAY WITH TUESDAY COLLECTIONS TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY WITH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF SATURDAY. MONDAY COLLECTIONS SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY. THE...
Sioux City Journal
Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer hospitalized after afternoon "incident" on I-29
SIOUX CITY — An official with the Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed on Tuesday that a worker with the organization's Motor Vehicle Enforcement office had to be taken to the hospital following an "incident" on I-29. Andrea Henry, a director of strategic communications for Iowa DOT, said the incident happened in the afternoon but didn't specify as to where along the interstate nor could Henry say how many vehicles and people were involved.
Sioux City recorded 3 homicides in 2022
Community Policing Sergeant Tom Gill said one of the goals moving forward for law enforcement is to keep educating Siouxlanders.
Sioux City PD anticipates increase in car accidents as winter storm hits Siouxland
While Gill says he is worried about a rise in accidents he said taking safety precautions while driving can make a difference.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Law Enforcement Center
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and county maintenance director Randy Thompson appeared before the county board of supervisors Nov. 22 to convey their concerns about the county jail’s current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. “Its age is a concern,” Devereaux said. “We obtained an estimate back...
siouxlandnews.com
New Year's Day twins, first born in 2023 in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's shared the news about the first babies born in 2023 in Siouxland - twin boys!. Mother Tristin Grant told Siouxland News her twin boys were born around 8:30 & 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1st - helping her ring in the new year.
kelo.com
Woman dead following New Years Eve crash near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 40-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Lincoln County Saturday night. According to the crash report, the driver of a Saturn was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 Saturday night, west of Canton. The 57-year-old male entered the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and collided with the woman’s Subaru Forester. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against him.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Dona Hamilton, 28, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Dec. 22, two years prison suspended, two years probation. Lucas Wayne Larson, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge James Daane.
KIMT
Sioux City podcast offers glimpse of firefighters' lives
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — In the title of the new Sioux City-based podcast “Before the Tones Drop” there’s the mission statement of the Fire Rescue workers behind it. “Watching EMS-based shows, people see the fire department and the EMS and see the action side of things but what they don’t necessarily see is what happened in the firehouse,” Sioux City Fire Lieutenant Phil Marchand told the Sioux City Journal. “So we’re bringing you into the world before those alert tones come in.”
nwestiowa.com
Ridge Creek adds Sioux Center housing
SIOUX CENTER—Schelling Construction of Sioux Center is continuing to provide more housing options for the community through its Ridge Creek development. Started in 2020, the company began work on a new eight-unit apartment complex and six two-story town houses at its seven-acre property at 1893 13th Ave. SE, just north of The Ridge Golf Course and west of the wastewater treatment plant.
kscj.com
BISHOP NICKLESS REMEMBERS POPE BENEDICT XVI
BISHOP WALKER NICKLESS OF THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY IS HONORING POPE EMERITUS BENEDICT THE 16TH ON THE OCCASION OF HIS DEATH NEW YEAR’S EVE IN VATICAN CITY. POPE BENEDICT NAMED NICKLESS AS BISHOP OF THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY DURING HIS TIME AS POPE IN OCTOBER OF 2005, AND THE BISHOP SAYS. “HE HAS ALWAYS SERVED AS AN INSPIRATION TO HIM IN HIS GREAT INTELLIGENCE AND GENTLENESS.
