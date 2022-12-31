ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Four killed, three injured after choppers collide mid-air in Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Two helicopters collided in mid-air near a popular tourist attraction in Australia’s Gold Coast region on Monday, killing four people and critically injuring three more, authorities said. Emergency services were called to the scene near the Sea World theme park at about 2 p.m. local...
104.1 WIKY

Nine suffocate to death in Ugandan New Year firework crush – police

KAMPALA (Reuters) – At least nine people including a 10-year-old boy suffocated to death as crowds rushing to see a New Year’s firework display got stuck in a narrow corridor in a shopping mall near Uganda’s capital, police said. People started pushing through a passage in the...
104.1 WIKY

Czech farm to cull 220,000 chickens in country’s largest bird flu outbreak

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech authorities are preparing to destroy up to 220,000 hens on a poultry farm in the west of the country after bird flu was discovered there last week, in the biggest outbreak to date. Bird flu was reported last Friday at the farm located 150 km...
104.1 WIKY

Syrian state media says Israeli ‘aggression’ targets southern region of Damascus city

AMMAN (Reuters) – Israeli “aggression” targeted the southern region of the capital Damascus early on Monday, Syrian state media said. No details were immediately available, and there were noinitial reports of damage or casualties. Earlier state media said explosions were heard over the capital. (Reporting by Suleiman...
104.1 WIKY

Israeli foreign minister sees Abraham Accords summit in Morocco in March

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday he planned to attend a summit in March with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel following a U.S.-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020. Cohen, who took office last week as part of Prime Minister Benjamin...
104.1 WIKY

Britain could join Amazon Fund to help Brazil control deforestation – UK minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Britain is considering joining the billion-dollar Amazon Fund reopened by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to finance sustainability in the rainforest, British environment minister Therese Coffey said. “It is something we are seriously looking at,” Coffey told Reuters on Monday in Brasilia, where she attended...
104.1 WIKY

Migrants arrive in record numbers in Panama in 2022, data shows

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Migrants arrived at record numbers in Panama in 2022, the Central American nation said Sunday, with most of them leaving Venezuela and crossing the dangerous Darien Gap region in an attempt to reach the United States. With 248,283 migrants from different countries recorded by Panamanian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy