Four killed, three injured after choppers collide mid-air in Australia
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Two helicopters collided in mid-air near a popular tourist attraction in Australia’s Gold Coast region on Monday, killing four people and critically injuring three more, authorities said. Emergency services were called to the scene near the Sea World theme park at about 2 p.m. local...
Nine suffocate to death in Ugandan New Year firework crush – police
KAMPALA (Reuters) – At least nine people including a 10-year-old boy suffocated to death as crowds rushing to see a New Year’s firework display got stuck in a narrow corridor in a shopping mall near Uganda’s capital, police said. People started pushing through a passage in the...
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes near California’s Rio Dell region – USGS
(Reuters) – A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of California’s Rio Dell region, United States Geological Survey said on Sunday. The earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, USGS said. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Czech farm to cull 220,000 chickens in country’s largest bird flu outbreak
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech authorities are preparing to destroy up to 220,000 hens on a poultry farm in the west of the country after bird flu was discovered there last week, in the biggest outbreak to date. Bird flu was reported last Friday at the farm located 150 km...
Syrian state media says Israeli ‘aggression’ targets southern region of Damascus city
AMMAN (Reuters) – Israeli “aggression” targeted the southern region of the capital Damascus early on Monday, Syrian state media said. No details were immediately available, and there were noinitial reports of damage or casualties. Earlier state media said explosions were heard over the capital. (Reporting by Suleiman...
Israeli foreign minister sees Abraham Accords summit in Morocco in March
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday he planned to attend a summit in March with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel following a U.S.-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020. Cohen, who took office last week as part of Prime Minister Benjamin...
Britain could join Amazon Fund to help Brazil control deforestation – UK minister
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Britain is considering joining the billion-dollar Amazon Fund reopened by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to finance sustainability in the rainforest, British environment minister Therese Coffey said. “It is something we are seriously looking at,” Coffey told Reuters on Monday in Brasilia, where she attended...
Migrants arrive in record numbers in Panama in 2022, data shows
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Migrants arrived at record numbers in Panama in 2022, the Central American nation said Sunday, with most of them leaving Venezuela and crossing the dangerous Darien Gap region in an attempt to reach the United States. With 248,283 migrants from different countries recorded by Panamanian...
