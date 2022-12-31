Vienna lawsuit challenges 123-acre annexation into DeForest

The Town of Vienna has filed a lawsuit objecting to the annexation of 123.6 acres into the Village of DeForest which would affect the town’s tax base, resulting in a loss of commercial tax revenue for the town.

A notice sent with Vienna property owners’ tax bills explains that the town is pursuing litigation, challenging the annexation of land south of Hwy. V along Hickory Lane and another portion directly east of the interstate.

The land previously was located in a joint zoning area in accordance with an intergovernmental agreement that expired in 2019 and was never renewed. The agreement had allowed properties within the joint area to be served by the DeForest water utility and the Vienna sewer district.

The lawsuit filed by the town states that DeForest refused to renew the agreement.

It also notes that town landowners have expressed interest in developing their land, but were informed that they would not be permitted to connect to DeForest’s water system unless they annexed the village.

With the two municipalities’ boundary agreement expired, DeForest’s ordinances prohibit the extension of water services into another municipality.

It states, “No water service shall be extended outside the Village limits except by written agreement between the Village and one or more contiguous municipalities.”

The lawsuit filed by the town challenges the ordinance, stating that it does not comply with state statutes because it “fails to delineate any areas within which service will be provided, but rather, purports to allow such areas to change by terms of agreements.”

But, the response to the suit filed on behalf of DeForest denies that the village refused to renew the agreement and states that the village had other legal justification for denying water services to the annexed properties.

DeForest Village Administrator Bill Chang was hired after the agreement expired. He said village officials had met with the town, and recently, the village provided what he described as a reasonable offer.

Chang said the annexation has been driven by the property owners, not the village. If the village wins the annexation challenge, DeForest will then extend its sewer system into an area currently served by the town, he said.

Vienna Clerk Kathy Clark said the property owners had already paid for the water service to be extended across the interstate.

“The town had tried to have the boundary agreement in place to avoid annexation to see if a compromise could be reached for those property owners who had already paid for the water extension,” she said.

The property owners sought to annex into the village because they were being denied water service to add new development on their lands.

One property owner did not sign on to the annexation and is now delaying projects, Clark said.

“We had been asking for six months for some sort of agreement where each municipality would benefit,” Clark said.

The town rejected DeForest’s boundary agreement proposed March 1. It would have offered to share revenue with Vienna from one small joint area shown in red on a map, but no other annexed areas. It also called for DeForest taking over Vienna’s sewer district and assuming all assets and liabilities.

A section in the proposal titled Reservation for Development Rights for the Village shows a DeForest future growth area surrounding half of the town, outlined in yellow on a map. The town would have been unable “to support any action that would restrict any type of Village development” in that area, the agreement stated. Further, it would have prevented any town annexation into any other municipality there.

Jerry Marx, Vienna Town Chair, called that stipulation “too restrictive.”

“The Town would be interested in entering into an agreement if the Village is willing to recognize the Town’s legitimate need to retain tax base and some development opportunity,” Marx stated in his letter to DeForest officials. “While the Town would ultimately like to see a 20-year boundary agreement, for that to occur and still provide relief to landowners and developers seeking utility services in the near term does not seem realistic.”

If the town’s challenge to the annexation is unsuccessful, much of the tax base will be lost, and residential property owners will see a higher town tax.

“If you don’t have that revenue coming from the commercial district, it affects the levy,” Clark said.