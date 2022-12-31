Read full article on original website
WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours
Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind...
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
WAFF
Tuesday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day: showers & thunderstorms possible across the Tennessee Valley
Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT Weather Day for northern Alabama. Scattered showers could begin as early as Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be near 70°. Heavy rain associated with thunderstorm activity will roll through the Tennessee Valley on Monday evening. Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT for the chance...
iheart.com
Another Monster Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow, Ice And Tornado Threat
A major storm continues to move across the country, bringing heavy snow and ice to the Central High Plains and the northern Great Lakes and dangerous thunderstorms to the Midwest and South. "Intense snow rates of 1-2 inches per hour may be accompanied by thunder, especially in southern South Dakota...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Jan. 3
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fog was not an issue like it was Monday morning for the Big Bend and South Georgia. Instead, the dense fog was an issue for locations closer to the Atlantic coast of Florida and Georgia. The clouds will remain for much of the day with only a slight chance of a shower. Highs Tuesday will be in the 70s.
AOL Corp
Severe weather update: Damaging winds, tornadoes, hail could hit North Texas by 1 p.m.
Dallas-Fort Worth woke up to a muggy morning even as cold air from winter storms moving across the central Plains and Upper MidWest is being pushed south by the jetstream. Thunderstorms will hit North Texas by 1 p.m. Monday, according to an AccuWeather report. “A dip in the jet stream...
WSMV
Strong to severe storms move into Mid State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with damaging wind, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes possible. The WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android sends important alerts straight to your phone about conditions heading your way...
KTTS
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight
(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
Winter storm hits Plains, Midwest with severe threat in South
Extreme winter weather bearing down on the Plains and upper Midwest overnight with heavy snow was threatening to unleash strong tornadoes in the South. The latest: Over three million people were under tornado watches across parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Arkansas — where local officials said there were unconfirmed reports of a tornado damaging Jessieville High School during powerful winds.
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
cbs17
2022 was 2nd warmest year on record in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas week brought a blizzard to western New York, while here in North Carolina, we shivered through the coldest Christmas Eve in nearly 80 years. In 2022 we had below-freezing temperatures even in March. But March also brought us our first 80-degree days, and our first 90s arrived in May when our afternoon highs should be near 80.
WAAY-TV
Overcast Monday, chance for severe weather on Tuesday
Monday brings overcast skies with warm and humid temperatures near 70 degrees yet again. There is a chance for some scattered sprinkles on Monday morning but heavy rain will begin to move through the region Monday after dinnertime. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will remain with us through the overnight hours and much of the day on Tuesday bringing gusty winds, heavy downpours and plenty of flashes of lightning. North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are in a level 2-5 risk for severe weather on Tuesday. Be sure to stick with WAAY 31 on-air, online, and on your phone for the latest updates as they become available.
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east
Severe wind damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South, officials said. No injuries were reported at Jessieville School in a storm that was thought to be a tornado at around 2:44 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
klin.com
Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information
The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
KIMT
Major winter storm to bring significant ice and snow to the area late Monday into Tuesday
A major winter storm is taking aim on our area for Monday and Tuesday. This storm is going to cause some major impacts to travel and normal day to day activities as significant snowfall and ice are likely across Iowa and Minnesota. Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings have...
wdayradionow.com
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
cbs17
Duke Energy apologizes for widespread rolling blackouts in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Duke Energy is now apologizing for the widespread rolling blackouts they intentionally activated across the Carolinas over the busy Christmas holiday period, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Duke Energy leaders explained that they were sorry for the actions that took place on December 24th....
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
