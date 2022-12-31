Alert issued for missing Mississippi man last seen in September

Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a Mississippi man last seen on Sept. 8.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year Robert Earl Smith of Jackson, in Hinds County.

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, September 8, at about 5:00 pm in the McDowell Rd and Raymond Rd area, walking west.

Family members say Robert Earl Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Earl Smith, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

…..