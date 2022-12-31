ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Alert issued for missing Mississippi man last seen in September

 3 days ago
Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a Mississippi man last seen on Sept. 8.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year Robert Earl Smith of Jackson, in Hinds County.

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, September 8, at about 5:00 pm in the McDowell Rd and Raymond Rd area, walking west.

Family members say Robert Earl Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Earl Smith, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Comments

Kat Lafferty
3d ago

missing since September? are you serious? why is the alert just now going out? 😳 why? this makes my heart ache for his family.

Reply
29
lovegod2171
3d ago

missing 4 months hopefully he is at a shelter somewhere. 🙏

Reply
17
Chris&April Powers
3d ago

Sounds fishy to me if this man has been missing since September prayers are for the family

Reply
6
 

