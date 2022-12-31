Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Newcastle holds Premier League leader Arsenal to 0-0 draw
LONDON (AP) — Newcastle didn't get the win but held Premier League leader Arsenal scoreless in a 0-0 draw between title challengers Tuesday. The Gunners have scored in every other league game this season en route to what is now an eight-point lead over Manchester City, which plays at Chelsea on Thursday.
Assistant referee Bhupinder Singh Gill to make Premier League history
Bhupinder Singh Gill says he hopes to “inspire the next generation” as he prepares to become the first Sikh-Punjabi to serve as an assistant referee at a Premier League match. The 37-year-old, who qualified as a referee at the age of 14, will run the line when Southampton...
Post Register
Eric Roy appointed as Brest coach in French league
BREST, France (AP) — Struggling French league club Brest on Tuesday appointed Eric Roy as its coach until the end of the season, with hopes that the 55-year-old will help the Brittany side remain in the top division. Brest sits in the relegation zone after 17 matches, two points...
Post Register
Ronaldo rejected offers elsewhere for top salary Saudi deal
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as the superstar new signing of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday, with the team’s president saying the Portugal great deserves to be the highest paid player on the planet. Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around...
Should Harry Kane already be England’s leading goalscorer?
“Following Ally McCoist’s tongue-in-cheek claim that Kylian Mbappé scored ‘the first World Cup final hat-trick where all three crossed the line’, are there any other examples of footballing firsts or records whose holder is disputed or shrouded in controversy?” tweets Steve Hyde. A footnote in...
‘A lack of respect’: Brazil footballers fail to show up to Pelé’s funeral
Some of Brazil’s best-known footballers have faced a furious backlash as fans and pundits questioned why they had failed to attend ceremonies bidding farewell to Pelé. Hundreds of thousands of people waited for hours under a burning sun on Monday to file past the recently deceased soccer legend’s coffin at Santos’ Vila Belmiro ground.
Comments / 0