Newcastle holds Premier League leader Arsenal to 0-0 draw

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle didn't get the win but held Premier League leader Arsenal scoreless in a 0-0 draw between title challengers Tuesday. The Gunners have scored in every other league game this season en route to what is now an eight-point lead over Manchester City, which plays at Chelsea on Thursday.
Eric Roy appointed as Brest coach in French league

BREST, France (AP) — Struggling French league club Brest on Tuesday appointed Eric Roy as its coach until the end of the season, with hopes that the 55-year-old will help the Brittany side remain in the top division. Brest sits in the relegation zone after 17 matches, two points...
Ronaldo rejected offers elsewhere for top salary Saudi deal

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as the superstar new signing of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday, with the team’s president saying the Portugal great deserves to be the highest paid player on the planet. Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around...
Should Harry Kane already be England’s leading goalscorer?

“Following Ally McCoist’s tongue-in-cheek claim that Kylian Mbappé scored ‘the first World Cup final hat-trick where all three crossed the line’, are there any other examples of footballing firsts or records whose holder is disputed or shrouded in controversy?” tweets Steve Hyde. A footnote in...

