Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
2023 Ford GT Mk IV Gives Supercar An Extreme Performance Makeover
It's safe to say that the Ford GT is one of the greatest cars to ever wear the legendary oval. For several decades, Ford engineers poured their hearts and souls into making the Ford GT better. There's even an entire movie starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale about the inception of the very first Ford GT and its historic victory over Ferrari. In essence, the GT is a big deal.
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 horsepower in the base GT up to 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside With 41K Miles Up For Auction
In recent years, the collector car world has begun to embrace pickups after largely ignoring them for decades, lifting the values of all sorts of Blue Oval haulers such as F-Series pickups from the 1970s and beyond. However, we’re also starting to see values of the last-gen Ford Ranger rise alongside used vehicle prices in general, and a few very nice, low-mile examples are beginning to pop up on auction sites. The latest is this super-clean 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside up for grabs at Cars & Bids, which is easily one of the nicest examples we’ve seen in some time.
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Regular Cab: Real World Pics
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was officially revealed back in September, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted the brand new pickup out driving around in all sorts of colors, configurations, and trim levels. That list includes more than one old fashioned regular cab, such as a bare-bones XL model, as well as a better-equipped XLT. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another version of the redesigned pickup in this configuration – a 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT regular cab, this time finished in Iconic Silver.
1996 Ford Bronco With Just 5K Miles Up For Auction
In recent years, the Ford Bronco has skyrocketed in value – regardless of generation – putting even newer, formerly cheap examples of the beloved SUV beyond the financial reach of many. That includes the fifth-gen Bronco, the last for a quarter-century until the sixth-generation SUV debuted for the 2021 model year. Thus, the fact that this incredibly nice 1996 Ford Bronco with just 5k original miles has ignited a bidding frenzy at Bring a Trailer should come as a surprise to precisely no one.
1,004 horsepower COPO Chevrolet Camaro is the most powerful muscle car ever
The 2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro will be available with a 632 cubic-inch V8 that is rated at 1,004 horsepower and the most powerful naturally aspirated factory V8.
Here Are The New And Refreshed Ford Models Coming In 2023
Each passing model year brings about a host of changes to the automotive world in general, with some new models making their debut, others getting discontinued, and more receiving refreshes or redesigns. That’s true for a variety of Ford models coming for the 2023 and 2024 model years, as there are a host of refreshed and redesigned vehicles set to launch in the ensuing months, each of which we’ve outlined here to prepare us for the new year.
Ford F-150 5.4L Triton V8 Lean Operation Has Easy Fix: Video
FoMoCo technician and YouTuber Brian of the Ford Tech Makuloco channel has quite made quite a few videos centered around the much-maligned three-valve Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine in recent months, covering its well-documented ticking noises and how to rectify them, as well as valve cover issues. Now, he’s back with a new video discussing a common cause behind lean codes on Ford F-150 models equipped with this particular engine, too.
Ford EcoSport Ranked 56th On 2022 Made In America Index
Ford EcoSport production ended at the Chennai Assembly plant in India last July, a move that coincided with the crossover’s discontinuation from the automaker’s U.S.-based lineup. However, the EcoSport still managed to rank 56th out of 100 models on the Kogod School of Business 2022 Made in America Auto Index, which highlights new vehicles that contain the most U.S.-sourced domestic material. This was largely thanks to its six-speed automatic transmission, which was produced at the Van Dyke Transmission plant, a facility that has since been transformed into the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center.
2023 Ford Ranger XL Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in certain global markets already, the U.S. will soldier on for one more model year before the redesigned pickup launches there. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Ford Ranger hasn’t received a few minor updates for the last model year of this current generation. That list has now grown to include a new depopulated key for the 2023 Ford Ranger XL, specifically, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
Former Ford Rally Driver Ken Block Dies At 55
Ken Block, professional rally driver for the Hoonigan Racing Division formerly backed by Ford and owner of clothing brand Hoonigan Industries, was killed in a snowmobile accident on January 2nd, 2023. According to a statement on Facebook by the Wasatch County Sherriff’s Office, the accident occurred while Block was snowmobiling...
Next-Generation Ford E-Transit Should Arrive In 2026: Report
Since its launch, the Ford E-Transit has proven to be a popular entity in the EV van segment, where it has remained the number one seller for quite a few months now. The Blue Oval only expects demand for these electrified haulers to grow in the coming years, so it makes sense that the second-gen E-Transit is already in development. Now, the latest product roadmap from AutoForecast Solutions suggests that the next-generation Ford E-Transit is expected to enter production in 2026.
Here Are Ford Authority’s Top 10 Ford Stories Of 2022
This past year was a big one for The Blue Oval, as well as its fans and the folks that own and drive its vehicles. In 2022, we saw a number of new and refreshed vehicles launch, while the automotive industry as a whole continued to face unprecedented challenges in regards to the supply chain, as well as a push toward electrification. Though a lot happened in 2022, these are the top 10 Ford stories that drew the most attention at Ford Authority over the past year.
Here’s What We Know About The 2024 Ford Ranger
The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger debuted early last year and has since launched in a number of markets, though it won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. Since then, the new Ranger has aced safety testing conducted by the Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) and also received a five star rating from Euro NCAP, while the new and luxurious Platinum trim was recently added to the lineup as customers face wait times of up to a year to take delivery of certain variants. Regardless, we do know some things about the U.S. version of the 2024 Ford Ranger, which will share many similarities with its international brethren.
The Ford Explorer Won't Ditch ICE For Years To Come
The Ford Explorer will reportedly keep its internal combustion engine until at least 2035, a new report claims. The news comes from AutoForecast Solutions and it's somewhat surprising because we learned not long ago about plans to launch an all-electric version in the not-too-distant future. But apparently, the Blue Oval wants to cater to both ICE and EV customers, which makes sense considering not everyone is prepared to adopt pure battery electrification just yet.
2023 Lincoln Navigator Adds New Diamond Red Tri-Coat Color
The 2023 Lincoln Navigator gains one new exterior color in its lineup, known as Diamond Red Tri-Coat. Here’s a first look at the new color. Diamond Red Tri-Coat is tagged with paint code C9, and it adds $750 to the overall cost of the 2023 Lincoln Navigator. It is available for the Navigator and extended-length Navigator L in conjunction with Standard and Reserve trims. However, it is not offered on Navigator Black Label models. As a reminder, the following list comprises all available 2023 Navigator exterior paint options:
Junkyard Gem: 1981 Ford LTD Country Squire
Ford began using the Country Squire name to designate the top trim level of its biggest station wagon models back in the 1950 model year, with Country Squire production continuing all the way through the last of the squared-off Ford LTD Crown Victorias in 1991. All Country Squires had wood (1950-1951) or "wood" (1952-1991) body trim, and so many were sold that "Country Squire" became the generic name for any big Detroit wagon for a large chunk of the American population. Today's Junkyard Gem is an example of the early Panther-platform Country Squire, found in a self-service yard in Sparks, Nevada last month.
