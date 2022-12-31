The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger debuted early last year and has since launched in a number of markets, though it won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. Since then, the new Ranger has aced safety testing conducted by the Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) and also received a five star rating from Euro NCAP, while the new and luxurious Platinum trim was recently added to the lineup as customers face wait times of up to a year to take delivery of certain variants. Regardless, we do know some things about the U.S. version of the 2024 Ford Ranger, which will share many similarities with its international brethren.

8 HOURS AGO