Tuesday’s (Jan. 3) episode of FS1’s Undisputed felt very different. Shannon Sharpe was absent and Skip Bayless seemingly had a lot to answer for after an ill-timed tweet following Damar Hamlin’s horrific injury during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. “I apologize for what we’re going to do today,” the 71-year-old said in a clip shared by ClutchPoints via Twitter. It is worth noting that he apologized for any offense that viewers may feel as he attempted to conduct the show as normal, despite the entire sports community being shaken up by the Bills’ safety...

11 HOURS AGO