ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Wants Young Quarterback To Retire

Scary details have emerged from the concussion situation with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to a report, Tagovailoa was unable to remember some of his decisions in the Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. "@JayGlazer adds that on Monday, when coach Mike McDaniel asked Tua why did he...
FanSided

Cubs rumors: 3 final free agents Jed Hoyer must sign

The Chicago Cubs should look at these free agents as the finishing touches for the 2023 roster. The Chicago Cubs landed Dansby Swanson this offseason and added Jameson Taillon to the rotation. Other than those two moves, they’ve been relatively quiet. The Cubs shouldn’t have any serious intentions of...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded

The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James criticized for Deshaun Watson post

LeBron James made the curious decision over the weekend to offer a public show of support for Deshaun Watson. Watson and the Cleveland Browns beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday by a 24-10 final score. The former Pro Bowler Watson had perhaps his best game since returning from suspension, throwing for 169 yards and three... The post LeBron James criticized for Deshaun Watson post appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Tom Brady gives love to Damar Hamlin with huge donation to DB’s charity

Tom Brady showed compassion by offering prayers for Damar Hamlin and donating a significant amount to Hamlin’s charity in support. Tom Brady may be despised by the Buffalo Bills fanbase for his time in New England, but his latest act in response to Damar Hamlin may change feelings. Upon the defensive back’s horrific ordeal, collapsing on Monday Night Football and being in critical condition, Brady stepped up significantly.
Vibe

Shannon Sharpe Absent From ‘Undisputed,’ Skip Bayless Apologizes To Viewers

Tuesday’s (Jan. 3) episode of FS1’s Undisputed felt very different. Shannon Sharpe was absent and Skip Bayless seemingly had a lot to answer for after an ill-timed tweet following Damar Hamlin’s horrific injury during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. “I apologize for what we’re going to do today,” the 71-year-old said in a clip shared by ClutchPoints via Twitter. It is worth noting that he apologized for any offense that viewers may feel as he attempted to conduct the show as normal, despite the entire sports community being shaken up by the Bills’ safety...
FanSided

Pitt basketball upsets Virginia by 3, Damar Hamlin’s number, after paying tribute to Bills DB

Pitt basketball paid tribute to former Panthers football star Damar Hamlin after his horrific injury and then upset Virginia by 3, his number at Pitt. In the film adaptation of Moneyball, Brad Pitt as Billy Beane offers an iconic adage near the end of the movie: “How can you not be romantic about baseball?” But really, the better iteration is how can you not be romantic about sports. Pitt basketball was evidence of that on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Munetaka Murakami reportedly eyeing New York Yankees, west coast

Munetaka Murakami is not set to be posted for another three years, but he already knows where he wants to play. Murakami had been interviewed in Japan and was naturally asked where he wanted to play. According to Yakyu Cosmopolitan, Murakami said that he would ideally play for a team on the west coast. However, he also mentioned that he would be interested in joining the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy