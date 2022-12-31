ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska’s top five political stories in a tumultuous 2022

By Aaron Sanderford
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gmvr_0jzVyHbn00

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, flanked by his wife and other family members, speaks to reporters after the guilty verdicts. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)

LINCOLN — Having a congressman convicted of federal crimes is enough to make any political year in Nebraska wild.

But the state met that mark in March, and the year was just getting started.

Here is the Nebraska Examiner’s take on the state’s top five political stories of 2022:

Fortenberry convicted

A federal jury in California found nine-term U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., guilty after a trial in mid-March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LD2KW_0jzVyHbn00

U.S. District Courthouse in Los Angeles where U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s trial was held. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)

Prosecutors said the Lincoln congressman misled or lied to federal agents about illegal foreign funds raised for his congressional campaign. He has appealed the conviction on three felony charges.

Fortenberry resigned from office at the end of March, although it came too late to remove his name from the primary election ballot.

Republican State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, who stepped in to challenge Fortenberry after charges were filed, won the GOP primary in May.

Special election confusion

The timing of Fortenberry’s exit forced Nebraska to hold a separate special election June 28 to fill the 1st Congressional District seat for the remainder of Fortenberry’s current term in 2022.

It was the state’s first special election to fill a U.S. House seat since 1951. Early estimates for the state and local costs of the extra election: $500,000.

The election was a confusing one for some suburban voters in Papillion and La Vista. The Nebraska Legislature’s redistricting plan had moved more of Sarpy County from the 2nd Congressional District into the Lincoln-heavy 1st District.

And the campaign turnaround was short — seven weeks after the May primary.

Flood defeated Democratic State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln by only 6 percentage points , compared to the 20-point wins Fortenberry had recorded in previous elections.

One factor: The special election came just four days after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in its Dobbs decision, overturning national abortion rights, which amplified the issue in the race and motivated more Democrats to vote.

Pansing Brooks is an abortion-rights advocate who helped Democrats filibuster a potential abortion ban in the Legislature that Flood sponsored.

While the special election was tight, Flood defeated Pansing Brooks in November’s general election by 16 points.

Costliest governor’s primary

The end of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ tenure drew nine GOP candidates into a bruising GOP primary race to replace him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dZAv_0jzVyHbn00

Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidates, from left, Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom and Jim Pillen, at a candidate forum in Lincoln. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

Ricketts, who is term-limited, endorsed and campaigned aggressively for the eventual winner, Jim Pillen. A University of Nebraska regent and Columbus-area hog producer.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed multi-state agribusinessman and Trump donor Charles Herbster, appearing at a rally about a week before the primary in Greenwood. Trump surrogates, including Kellyanne Conway and Corey Lewandowski, served as campaign consultants for Herbster.

The three strongest GOP candidates raised a record $28 million total for the primary, setting a new mark for state and local races in Nebraska and funding a torrent of negative ads about Pillen and Herbster.

The negativity later turned on a third candidate , State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, who built momentum as the top two sniped at each other.

Ricketts confirmed at the time that he and others had helped fund outside groups targeting Herbster and Lindstrom. Herbster, who largely self-funded his campaign, regularly attacked Pillen and his record in ads.

The race was jostled when the Nebraska Examiner published a report in April about eight women alleging that Herbster had inappropriately touched them, which attracted national attention.

Herbster denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against the first woman to come forward by name, State Sen. Julie Slama. He also ran political ads attacking the story. Slama countersued him for defamation and sexual battery. In October, both agreed to drop their lawsuits .

Political observers said Pillen won by campaigning in the state more often than Herbster, whose former campaign staffers complained about how little time he spent on the campaign trail.

Observers also attributed the win to the blitz of negative ads funded by Ricketts and the outside groups. Pillen was criticized by some for choosing not to debate during the primary or general election campaigns. But he won the general election against Democratic State Sen. Carol Blood by 23 percentage points.

Leadership changes disrupt state GOP

Ricketts’ push to help Pillen win the GOP primary angered a mix of Republicans who had grown unhappy about the role the governor’s well-funded hand plays in Nebraska politics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a08ay_0jzVyHbn00

Nebraska Republicans gathered Saturday in Kearney, Neb., for their state convention. They ended up ousting the state party’s leaders. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

Trump-era populists, along with Republicans who said Ricketts and his political team had alienated them over the years, organized a takeover of the Nebraska Republican Party during the state convention in Kearney in July.

Ricketts supporters who ran and largely funded the state party apparatus were ousted.

They were replaced by a group that wants to move the party farther to the right , including a tighter embrace of Trump. They say they are more willing to criticize and embrace primary challenges to GOP officeholders in order to hold them to party orthodoxy. After the general election, they supported a push by a losing legislative candidate in Lincoln who unsuccessfully sued to try to force a hand recount of ballots.

New state GOP Chairman Eric Underwood and his team have seen donations decline , but they say they are doing a better job of engaging rank-and-file Republicans.

The first election results under their watch were mixed . Many of the highest-profile GOP winners worked with Ricketts’ team, including Pillen and Flood. U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who faced fire from Trump and some in the state GOP, won re-election against Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas by 3 percentage points.

Late this year, the Nebraska Democratic Party faced some infighting of its own about the lack of candidates recruited to run statewide, how the party is managed, how the party helps or hinders candidates and who should lead it.

Former Nebraska Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey criticized his fellow Democrats for recruiting and supporting too few centrists who he argued can win elections in a conservative state. The fight continued after state party Chair Jane Kleeb described his public comments as hurtful to the party’s work. He responded by asking to have his name removed from the state party’s annual fundraising dinner. The party agreed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152Ujq_0jzVyHbn00

Sen. Ben Sasse answers questions from the University of Florida’s Board of Trustees before they vote on him to serve as UF’s next president on Nov. 1, 2022. (Screenshot/University of Florida)

Sasse resigns his Senate seat

Then there is Nebraska’s opening seat in the U.S. Senate , which is being vacated because Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., has been hired as president of the University of Florida.

Sasse shocked national pundits more than Nebraskans when he decided not to finish his term. Sasse had told local reporters he didn’t want to retire as a senator .

But Sasse, the former president of Midland University in Fremont, Neb., has said he could not turn down the opportunity to lead one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious public universities.

Sasse focused much of his Senate tenure on the “future of work” and what that might look like during the coming disruption expected by artificial intelligence.

Sasse has frequently been critical of Trump, and some Nebraska Republicans have speculated whether he decided to leave before being beaten in his next GOP primary. But Sasse, who regularly voted with his party, outperformed Trump statewide in Nebraska in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5RId_0jzVyHbn00

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks in Wayne, Nebraska. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

Others are irritated that Sasse will be working for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the only GOP candidate outpolling Trump.

Sasse’s resignation is effective Jan. 8. Gov.-elect Pillen, who takes office Jan. 5, will choose the replacement . Most political observers expect Pillen to pick his top political patron, Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Ricketts acknowledged in December that he is among those who have applied for the job. He lost a Senate bid in 2006 to U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson, the last Nebraska Democrat to hold the job.

Whoever Pillen picks will face election in 2024. In a rare quirk, because of when Sasse resigned, both of Nebraska’s Senate seats will be up for election in the same year. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., has said she plans to run for re-election.

That will also be a presidential election year, in a national political environment that could give 2022 a run.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Nebraska’s top five political stories in a tumultuous 2022 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 1

Related
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska legislators should remember the vision of George W. Norris

The Nebraska Legislature is set to convene in the State Capitol’s George W. Norris Legislative Chamber on Wednesday, one day before George W. Norris Day, a state holiday established in 1981 to promote education about the late statesmen and his impact on both Nebraska and the nation. Norris, whose legacy was cemented when he became […] The post Nebraska legislators should remember the vision of George W. Norris appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all

Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?

An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022

People moving out of NE (United Van Lines) (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million?

LINCOLN — Could Nebraskans be on the hook for building not only a $270 million replacement for the Nebraska State Penitentiary, but also for renovating the aging Penitentiary? That appeared to be a distinct possibility following a legislative hearing last fall about upcoming issues facing the Nebraska Department of Corrections.   When asked at an October […] The post Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million? appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces new interim NDOT director

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen has announced a new interim director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen announced Monday that he would make Moe Jamshidi the new interim director, effective Jan. 5. Jamshidi is the current deputy director for operations with the NDOT. The NDOT’s current...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

New Scholarship Hopes to Draw Nursing Students to Nebraska

Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., R.N., dean of the College of Nursing photographed on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) The UNMC College of Nursing is offering a new scholarship program, the Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship, to nursing students entering the UNMC baccalaureate of science traditional or accelerated program from select neighboring states who plan to attend the college’s Scottsbluff, Kearney or Norfolk campuses.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Report shows Nebraska’s Perkins Canal feasible for $500+ million

Nebraska has released its report on the feasibility of the Perkins County Canal project and, as anticipated, the report appears to justify the project. The proposed canal is allowed under the terms of the South Platte River Compact of 1923, and can divert up to 500 cubic feet per second out of the river from a point near Ovid during the winter months. But without the canal, Nebraska can’t exercise that water right. Work on the canal was begun in the 1890s but was abandoned because of cost.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Roads worsen overnight across Nebraska, Colorado

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- While no major highways have closed as of early Tuesday morning, driving conditions are far from ideal across most of Nebraska. All but the far southeast corner of the state has roads that are completely or partially covered, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Highway...
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting

Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy