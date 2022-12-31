ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NorthcentralPA.com

Confrontation at home in Selinsgrove after alleged burglary

Monroe Township, Pa. — A man returned to the home of a woman he was previously having an affair with to write his feelings in permanent marker on the front door before confronting her spouse inside the house. The homeowner discovered Dallas Lee Roy Sheets standing near a staircase inside the residence after his dog started barking. The 22-year-old Sheets engaged the man and a scuffle ensued at the home near the 2500 block of Park Road in Monroe Township. ...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Man dies in West Pittston apartment fire

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner confirms that a man has died due to injuries from an apartment fire in West Pittston. According to coroner Jill Mathews, Edward Zalepa, 68, died after a fire occurred on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment in the 500 block of Exeter Avenue. Zalepa was pronounced […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

White Deer man charged with arson

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Union County have charged a man after they say he set fire to his neighbor’s porch. Pennsylvania State Police say that they arrested a 35-year-old Jamarro Wells, of White Deer, for charges related to the alleged arson. Troopers say that they received a call at […]
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Students killed in fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two sisters, who were also School District of Lancaster students, died after a weekend fire in Lancaster. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of West Lemon Street just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Residents were trying to help firefighters. "Very close-knit neighborhood. A lot of citizens...
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motel owner accused of assaulting tenant

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Snyder County motel owner is accused of assaulting a tenant after confronting her about rent. Jamil A. Chaudry, 64, of Selinsgrove, now faces a felony robbery charge, as well as misdemeanors of simple assault and theft that occurred at Valley Lodge Motel in Monroe Township. Chaudry entered the female tenant's room the afternoon of Dec. 24 without permission and began to argue with her about rent,...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Catalytic converter theft in Union County

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding a catalytic converter theft in Union County. According to PSP, troopers responded to the 1800 block of Fort Titzell Road for a reported catalytic converter theft. PSP says one or more people cut off a catalytic converter from a 2004 Honda […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP arrest woman accused of Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say tried to steal from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 30 around 2:00 p.m. troopers responded to a Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Police say they learned that the 38-year-old woman hid multiple […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Mother charged after son drowns in Lancaster County

CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning. The incident happened on Aug. 29, […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman shot at club in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a shooting at the Diamond Club along North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge. It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say several people gathered in the VIP parking lot of the club, and that's where the shooting occurred. A 34-year-old...
OLD FORGE, PA
YAHOO!

Woman shot outside Exeter Township bar

Dec. 31—A Reading woman was shot late Friday night in the parking lot of the Liberty Tap Room in Exeter Township, according to police. Someone fired at least seven shots outside the bar in the 200 block of North Prospect Street at 11:43 p.m. A woman, 26, was struck by a bullet and transported to Reading Hospital. She is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide her identity.

