Confrontation at home in Selinsgrove after alleged burglary
Monroe Township, Pa. — A man returned to the home of a woman he was previously having an affair with to write his feelings in permanent marker on the front door before confronting her spouse inside the house. The homeowner discovered Dallas Lee Roy Sheets standing near a staircase inside the residence after his dog started barking. The 22-year-old Sheets engaged the man and a scuffle ensued at the home near the 2500 block of Park Road in Monroe Township. ...
Man dies in West Pittston apartment fire
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner confirms that a man has died due to injuries from an apartment fire in West Pittston. According to coroner Jill Mathews, Edward Zalepa, 68, died after a fire occurred on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment in the 500 block of Exeter Avenue. Zalepa was pronounced […]
White Deer man charged with arson
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Union County have charged a man after they say he set fire to his neighbor’s porch. Pennsylvania State Police say that they arrested a 35-year-old Jamarro Wells, of White Deer, for charges related to the alleged arson. Troopers say that they received a call at […]
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News
Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Kohberger waives extradition to Idaho at hearing. Kohberger waives extradition to Idaho at hearing. Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest...
Students killed in fire in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Two sisters, who were also School District of Lancaster students, died after a weekend fire in Lancaster. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of West Lemon Street just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Residents were trying to help firefighters. "Very close-knit neighborhood. A lot of citizens...
Police: Serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash in Lynn Twp., fuel spills onto roadway
LYNN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County Tuesday. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Route 309, according to state police. The road was closed between the area of Gun Club Road and Mountain Road due to a significant amount...
Loaded firearm, fentanyl pills found during traffic stop
LARKSVILLE — A Kingston man awaiting trial in Luzerne County Court for his alleged role in a shooting between rival groups in Wilkes-Barre last year was arrested on allegations he was in possession of a loaded firearm and a large amount of fentanyl pills. Syncire Deviner Nickens, 20, of...
Motel owner accused of assaulting tenant
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Snyder County motel owner is accused of assaulting a tenant after confronting her about rent. Jamil A. Chaudry, 64, of Selinsgrove, now faces a felony robbery charge, as well as misdemeanors of simple assault and theft that occurred at Valley Lodge Motel in Monroe Township. Chaudry entered the female tenant's room the afternoon of Dec. 24 without permission and began to argue with her about rent,...
Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
Catalytic converter theft in Union County
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding a catalytic converter theft in Union County. According to PSP, troopers responded to the 1800 block of Fort Titzell Road for a reported catalytic converter theft. PSP says one or more people cut off a catalytic converter from a 2004 Honda […]
Man shot after dispute at business in Reading, Pa.
Reading police say a dispute escalated into a shooting at a business on Monday morning.
PSP arrest woman accused of Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say tried to steal from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 30 around 2:00 p.m. troopers responded to a Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Police say they learned that the 38-year-old woman hid multiple […]
Mother charged after son drowns in Lancaster County
CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning. The incident happened on Aug. 29, […]
Man wanted for allegedly slashing person with knife on New Year’s Eve
NICHOLSON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say slashed a person with a knife during a New Year’s Eve party. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a report of a fight around 1:00 a.m. at a New Year’s Eve party in Wyoming County. PSP says a 47-year-old […]
Police: Woman got onto school bus, attempted to enter high school
HANOVER TWP. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested after township police allege she got onto a school bus with students and attempted to en
Northumberland County road reopen after early morning tractor-trailer crash
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has reopened Route 45 in East Chillisquaque Township. According to a release from PennDOT, a portion of State Route 45 was closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. The route wass closed between Frederick Road, Shakespere Road, and Liberty Valley Road. A detour using Route 147 and 642 […]
Woman shot at club in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a shooting at the Diamond Club along North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge. It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say several people gathered in the VIP parking lot of the club, and that's where the shooting occurred. A 34-year-old...
Woman shot outside Exeter Township bar
Dec. 31—A Reading woman was shot late Friday night in the parking lot of the Liberty Tap Room in Exeter Township, according to police. Someone fired at least seven shots outside the bar in the 200 block of North Prospect Street at 11:43 p.m. A woman, 26, was struck by a bullet and transported to Reading Hospital. She is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide her identity.
