7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Digital Trends
The 10 most anticipated TV shows to look forward to in 2023
As we get ready to say goodbye to 2022, it’s time to look back and realize what a great year it has been for television. From viral hits like The Dropout and the recent second season of The White Lotus to overwhelming sensations like House of the Dragon and Bridgerton to critically acclaimed darlings like Better Call Saul and Abbott Elementary, television thrived in 2022. We truly had a banger of a year, with a near-perfect mix of high-profile CGI-filled shows and slow burns that were impossible to stop watching.
Hidden Gems: The 4 Most Underrated Shows Streaming on Netflix
From 'Daybreak' to '1899,' here are four of the most underrated shows streaming on Netflix right now. Check out what you're missing.
Netflix Cancels 1899 (& Why That Seems Short-Sighted)
The Netflix series "1899," a mystery thriller set on a steamship full of European migrants at the turn of the 20th century, has been canceled after a single season. The series was released on November 17, 2022, and the international production was helmed by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of Netflix's previous success with German language programming, "Dark." The cast of "1899" included Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, and Miguel Bernardeau.
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Netflix viewers livid as 100% rated show axed one month after season two airs
Netflix viewers are once again in a state of fury and disbelief at the news that yet another highly rated show has been sent to the chop. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled a ton of shows before they could really find their feet. I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and The Irregulars are just a small sample of shows that never made it past the first season.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
Idaho8.com
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays. A woman painted gold with jewels and body decorations covering her. Today’s sprawling television landscape has a never-ending supply of new and original offerings from streaming services. No matter which service reigns supreme, Netflix will always be the progenitor of...
techaiapp.com
What Comes Out on HBO Max in January 2023? See the Full List Here! | HBO Max, Movies, Television
HBO Max is starting the new year with many titles available to stream!. The streaming service is getting ready to add SO many movies to it’s library, as well as premiering some new shows. The Last of US TV series adaptation and the new Velma comedy from Mindy Kaling...
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
ComicBook
Glass Onion Dethrones Fan-Favorite Sequel to Join Netflix All-Time Top 10
Netflix has released the latest batch of viewership data for the streamer, revealing that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery held audiences' attention to a huge degree across the Christmas and New Year holidays. From the week of December 26th to January 1st, the Rian Johnson sequel was watched over 127 million hours, making it the #1 movie of the week on the entire Netflix platform. After just 10 days of release, the film has been watched over 209 million hours total, which puts it on the Netflix All-Time Top 10 movies list, knocking out the fan-favorite sequel The Kissing Booth 2 from the list completely.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every MCU movie and TV series coming in 2023, ranked from least anticipated to most
The MCU closed out Phase Four with a bang with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as its final theatrical release, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as the final series, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as a holiday treat to the fans, and last release overall. The fifth phase of...
Netflix has added two classic anime shows – but several episodes are missing
Viewers are complaining about incomplete runs for Hajime no Ippo and Monster
NME
‘Wednesday’ could leave Netflix for season two
A potential second season of Wednesday could see the show leaving Netflix, some are speculating. According to Netflix, Wednesday racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week. This dethroned a record held by Stranger Things season four (with 335 million hours) as the best opening week for...
Netflix Has Canceled 1899 After Just One Season
Watch: Ellen Pompeo DYING to Watch Netflix Series Wednesday. The ship has sailed on 1899's time on Netflix. The mystery thriller series—which starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and Miguel Bernardeau—has been cancelled by the streaming service more than a month after releasing its first season on Nov. 17, its creators have announced.
This was New Jersey’s favorite Netflix show of 2022
Yes, 2020 was the year of binge-watching but did it ever really go away?. With all of the different streaming services out there, there is a never-ending list of shows to start watching. If you don’t know where to start, thankfully these services give us their top shows according to...
Android Authority
The best streaming shows we can't wait to watch in 2023
From video game adaptations to new MCU and Star Wars shows, 2023 looks like it will be a great year for binge-watching. 2022 was a year that brought us new streaming shows like Dahmer, Star Wars: Andor, House of the Dragon, and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It also brought several great returning shows like The Boys, The Handmaid’s Tale, Bridgerton, and especially the fourth season of Stranger Things. While we may have to wait a while for that show’s fifth and final season, there are a ton of other major new streaming shows we are looking forward to in 2023.
