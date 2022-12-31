Read full article on original website
Give driver’s licenses to Minnesota’s undocumented residents, advocates say
Newly energized by the Democratic trifecta, a coalition named “Driver’s Licenses for All 2023” called on state lawmakers Tuesday to pass legislation allowing undocumented Minnesotans to obtain driver’s licenses. “Immigrant parents cannot take their children to recreational and educational activities, and the result is that our youth are being left behind,” said Jovita Morales, founder […] The post Give driver’s licenses to Minnesota’s undocumented residents, advocates say appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
2nd person dies after New Year's snowmobile crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, Isanti County officials say that a snowmobile crash claimed two lives.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The sheriff's office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene. The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, officials reported she had died of her injuries as well.The victims were identified as Hunter Melander and Faith Nelson, both 21 years old and both from Cambridge. The sheriff's office said their preliminary investigation indicates that speed and impairment were potential contributing factors in the crash.
Police: Guns pulled during fight at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn.
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a fight at the Burlington in Northtown Mall lead to guns being pulled by two people who were licensed to carry. The incident Monday afternoon drew a large police response to the mall, which remained open during the incident. Blaine police say they...
Legalize marijuana advocates hold news conference: RAW
Advocates for legalizing marijuana held a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3 — the first day of the Minnesota legislative session. Proponents of legalized recreational cannabis are pushing for it to become law this session with Democrats controlling the House and Senate.
Suspect in stolen vehicle arrested in Maple Grove after several pursuits
(FOX 9) - A suspect that police believe was involved in the theft of a vehicle was apprehended in Maple Grove Sunday after a chase from police that spanned multiple phases. At around 8:52 p.m. Brooklyn Park officers observed a vehicle that previously fled from officers earlier in the day in the vicinity of Brooklyn Blvd and Hampshire Ave North.
ASK A TROOPER
Of the Minnesota State Patrol Question: If I am driving down a two lane road and a State Trooper is driving toward me with their flashing lights on, am I supposed to move over? Answer: When approaching any authorized emergency vehicle equipped with emergency lights, the driver of each other vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and shall immediately drive to a position parallel to and as close as possible to the righthand edge or curb of the highway clear of any intersection, and shall stop and remain in this position until the authorized emergency vehicle has passed, except when otherwise directed by a police officer. A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes.
Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls
Minnesota Republicans recruited thousands of volunteers to work the polls during the November election, with the hope that having more eyes would help them win the prize. But many remain skeptical. The post Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities
The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
Report details police shootings in Minnesota
(St. Paul MN-) A new report from the Minnesota Department of Health reveals how many people have died during recent police calls in the state. The data show there were 177 fatalities during encounters with law enforcement from 2016 through 2021. Forty-five percent of the deaths were due to use of force, 31 percent were suicides, 22 percent were accidents, and the remainder had an undetermined cause. The study also found that Native Americans were five-point-seven times more likely to be involved in a fatal encounter with police than white Minnesotans and Black residents were four-and-a-half times as likely as white civilians.
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
Minnetonka Man Sentenced for Role in St. Cloud Drive-By Shooting
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A Minnetonka has been sentenced for his role in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud last year. Twenty-one-year-old Ca'Mari Smith was sentenced to over three-years in prison Friday. He gets credit for already serving 495 days in the county jail. According to the criminal complaint...
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Video: Suspect stunned with Taser twice by Minnesota trooper after wrong-way crash
HILTON, Minn. – A driver who was fleeing Minnesota state troopers on foot after getting into a wrong-way crash in the east metro was stunned twice by a Taser before being taken down.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 36 near Hilton Trail, by the city of Pine Springs. The driver fled on foot after the crash, and was stunned twice before being arrested.The state patrol says the suspect "showed suspected signs of impairment." They were taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not released.It is not clear how many people were involved in the crash, but the state patrol says all injuries were non-life threatening.
Clear Lake Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Subjects In True Value Burglary
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Clear Lake, WI, are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects believed to be linked to a burglary of a True Value store. According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:36p, Clear Lake Police was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
Minnesota Legislature to begin session with record surplus, total DFL control
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Legislature will begin the 2023 session Tuesday with a record surplus and single party control for the first time in a decade. During his inaugural address for his second term on Monday, Gov. Tim Walz expressed optimism about working with lawmakers this term, noting the opportunity a DFL trifecta presents to see through policy proposals he supports. "The era of gridlock in St. Paul is over," said Walz, who pledged legislation that would give the "largest" investment in public education in state history and boost mental health supports for students, among other priorities. "This is...
Man Died in Snowmobile Accident in Sherburne County
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- A Zimmerman man died Saturday evening in a snowmobile accident. The Sherburne County Sheriff says the snowmobile he was riding hit a driveway approach, became airborne and rolled when it landed. The crash happened at 5:00 p.m. near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street...
