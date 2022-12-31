Top Stories of 2022: No. 1- New signs, more weather stations installed after deadly I-81 pileup in Schuylkill County

Jan. 3—SUNBURY — The Dollar General in downtown Sunbury closed again after the city code department said the roof is leaking. According to city code department supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski, Dollar General has been closed for the second time in two years. Wojciechowski said he put the sign on the door Tuesday afternoon after discovering a back roof leak and more than an inch of water in some of the store's aisles.

