ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Top Stories of 2022: No. 1- New signs, more weather stations installed after deadly I-81 pileup in Schuylkill County

By Frank Andruscavage, Republican, Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo Sports

Dollar General in Sunbury closed again

Jan. 3—SUNBURY — The Dollar General in downtown Sunbury closed again after the city code department said the roof is leaking. According to city code department supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski, Dollar General has been closed for the second time in two years. Wojciechowski said he put the sign on the door Tuesday afternoon after discovering a back roof leak and more than an inch of water in some of the store's aisles.
SUNBURY, PA
Yahoo Sports

Fugitive sought: Man fails to appear for court appearance

Jan. 1—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to show for a required court appearance last year. Detectives said Kenneth Kryworuka has been declared an absconder for violating the conditions...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy