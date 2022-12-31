Top Stories of 2022: No. 1- New signs, more weather stations installed after deadly I-81 pileup in Schuylkill County

Read full article on original website
Dollar General in Sunbury closed again
Jan. 3—SUNBURY — The Dollar General in downtown Sunbury closed again after the city code department said the roof is leaking. According to city code department supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski, Dollar General has been closed for the second time in two years. Wojciechowski said he put the sign on the door Tuesday afternoon after discovering a back roof leak and more than an inch of water in some of the store's aisles.
McMullen's Market, a New Philadelphia landmark, closes after 75 years in business
Jan. 1—NEW PHILADELPHIA — When William "Bill" McMullen was on the Saint Clair High School football team in the 1970s, he would come home from practice and go right to work in his father's grocery store. Though he may not have realized it at the time, young McMullen...
Fugitive sought: Man fails to appear for court appearance
Jan. 1—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to show for a required court appearance last year. Detectives said Kenneth Kryworuka has been declared an absconder for violating the conditions...
