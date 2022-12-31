ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The champions’ squad has 43 points from 16 matches

Arsenal have won four Premier League matches in 2022. They won only the fifth prize in history to score 43 points in 16 rounds. The London team repeated its efforts of Tottenham (season 60/61), Chelsea (05/06), Manchester City (17/18) and Liverpool (19/20). In all these cases the teams became champions.
You have better credit than Ronaldo. Midfielder Chelsea stays in Europe

Ngolo Kante is set to sign a new deal with Chelsea in the coming days. The parties are beginning to agree. As you know, the current contract with Chelsea is calculated until the end of the season. It was reported that Ngolo Kante, who played a shortlist with Saudi Arabia,...
ALOI. Newcastle recalls a goalkeeper from Manchester United loan

Slovak goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has returned from Manchester United to Newcastle. Dubravka, 33, played on loan for Manchester United since the summer. He was supposed to spend the whole season at Manchester, followed by a buy-out option. However, Newcastle closed the loan deal with the goalkeeper and the club reached...

