Top Stories of 2022: No. 5 - Megan Hall pleads guilty, gets 25 years in Pottsville jeweler's slaying

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Koziar’s Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaBernville, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes PermanentlyMonica Leigh FrenchWyomissing, PA
Related
sanatogapost.com
Local Man Jailed Following Alleged Assault
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A 26-year-old Pottstown man was arrested Sunday (Dec. 31, 2022) at about 6:50 p.m. by North Coventry Township Police, following their response to a call regarding a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Laurelwood Road. Joseph D. Fritz was charged with two counts each...
Cumberland County Man Wanted For Raping, Choking 10-Year-Old 'Multiple Times': Police
More than three years after a child reported being raped, choked, and abused, police have issued an arrest warrant for the man they believe is responsible. Roscoe N. Roy Jr., 41, of Harrisburg was named as the suspect in this abuse case "following a lengthy investigation," Lower Allen Township police say.
Williamsport man charged with attempted homicide
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man allegedly cut a woman’s throat with a serrated knife after sexually assaulting her and smashing her head through a glass window. Unique Terrell Robinson, 24, of Williamsport, is accused of attempting to kill the woman on the afternoon of Jan. 2. The victim told police she went to the home on the 900 block of Memorial Avenue to "chill" with Robinson, who she...
Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman
Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
Inmate accused of flooding jail cell
COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County prison inmate was charged with two misdemeanor counts after being accused of tampering with a fire suppression unit in her cell. According to the district attorney’s office, on December 23, an inmate by the name of Brandie Dietrich tampered with the suppression unit in her cell […]
YAHOO!
Charged with first-degree murder, alleged shooter in Spring Brook homicide seeks bail
Dec. 31—The attorney for a 19-year-old Scranton man facing first-degree murder charges asked a Lackawanna County judge to allow him bail and a chance for house arrest pending trial. Attorney Robert A. Saurman, who represents Evan Daniel Wasko, is seeking a hearing to argue why Wasko should be allowed...
Yahoo Sports
Fugitive sought: Man fails to appear for court appearance
Jan. 1—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to show for a required court appearance last year. Detectives said Kenneth Kryworuka has been declared an absconder for violating the conditions...
Police: Woman got onto school bus, attempted to enter high school
HANOVER TWP. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested after township police allege she got onto a school bus with students and attempted to en
Motel owner accused of assaulting tenant
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Snyder County motel owner is accused of assaulting a tenant after confronting her about rent. Jamil A. Chaudry, 64, of Selinsgrove, now faces a felony robbery charge, as well as misdemeanors of simple assault and theft that occurred at Valley Lodge Motel in Monroe Township. Chaudry entered the female tenant's room the afternoon of Dec. 24 without permission and began to argue with her about rent,...
Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
Loaded firearm, fentanyl pills found during traffic stop
LARKSVILLE — A Kingston man awaiting trial in Luzerne County Court for his alleged role in a shooting between rival groups in Wilkes-Barre last year was arrested on allegations he was in possession of a loaded firearm and a large amount of fentanyl pills. Syncire Deviner Nickens, 20, of...
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stealing two go-carts from Northampton County Tractor Supply
LOWER NAZARETH TWP, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are trying to identify a person accused of stealing two go-carts from a Tractor Supply in early December. The Colonial Regional Police Department on Monday shared security camera images from outside the Tractor Supply on Jandy Boluevard. Investigators say on Dec....
WFMZ-TV Online
Police with long guns respond to Bethlehem home after request for welfare check
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A well-being check prompted police to converge on a neighborhood in Bethlehem on Monday. The Bethlehem Police Department said Tuesday it received a request around 2:30 p.m. Monday from an outside agency to check on an individual at a home in the 1500 block of E. Ninth Street.
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
PSP arrest woman accused of Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say tried to steal from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 30 around 2:00 p.m. troopers responded to a Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Police say they learned that the 38-year-old woman hid multiple […]
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
local21news.com
Man arrested after hiding face in sweatshirt and running away in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was body tackled by police after he allegedly attempted to run away from them while trying to cover his face. The incident happened after police checked a Turkey Hill on 1010 Sharp Ave. for 43-year-old Joshua Fischer, who had previous assault charges that he needed to be brought in for, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD).
YAHOO!
Look ahead at 2023: Several outstanding murder cases in Valley
Jan. 1—Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz will be the busiest of all Valley DAs when it comes to homicides in 2023 because his office will be prosecuting 11 cases, two of which are death penalty cases, the most the county has ever seen. The first death penalty case...
WFMZ-TV Online
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
Woman shot at club in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a shooting at the Diamond Club along North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge. It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say several people gathered in the VIP parking lot of the club, and that's where the shooting occurred. A 34-year-old...
Comments / 0