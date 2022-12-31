ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Top Stories of 2022: No. 5 - Megan Hall pleads guilty, gets 25 years in Pottsville jeweler's slaying

By Amy Marchiano, Republican, Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Local Man Jailed Following Alleged Assault

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A 26-year-old Pottstown man was arrested Sunday (Dec. 31, 2022) at about 6:50 p.m. by North Coventry Township Police, following their response to a call regarding a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Laurelwood Road. Joseph D. Fritz was charged with two counts each...
POTTSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport man charged with attempted homicide

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man allegedly cut a woman’s throat with a serrated knife after sexually assaulting her and smashing her head through a glass window. Unique Terrell Robinson, 24, of Williamsport, is accused of attempting to kill the woman on the afternoon of Jan. 2. The victim told police she went to the home on the 900 block of Memorial Avenue to "chill" with Robinson, who she...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman

Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Inmate accused of flooding jail cell

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County prison inmate was charged with two misdemeanor counts after being accused of tampering with a fire suppression unit in her cell. According to the district attorney’s office, on December 23, an inmate by the name of Brandie Dietrich tampered with the suppression unit in her cell […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Yahoo Sports

Fugitive sought: Man fails to appear for court appearance

Jan. 1—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to show for a required court appearance last year. Detectives said Kenneth Kryworuka has been declared an absconder for violating the conditions...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motel owner accused of assaulting tenant

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Snyder County motel owner is accused of assaulting a tenant after confronting her about rent. Jamil A. Chaudry, 64, of Selinsgrove, now faces a felony robbery charge, as well as misdemeanors of simple assault and theft that occurred at Valley Lodge Motel in Monroe Township. Chaudry entered the female tenant's room the afternoon of Dec. 24 without permission and began to argue with her about rent,...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP arrest woman accused of Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say tried to steal from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 30 around 2:00 p.m. troopers responded to a Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Police say they learned that the 38-year-old woman hid multiple […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man arrested after hiding face in sweatshirt and running away in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was body tackled by police after he allegedly attempted to run away from them while trying to cover his face. The incident happened after police checked a Turkey Hill on 1010 Sharp Ave. for 43-year-old Joshua Fischer, who had previous assault charges that he needed to be brought in for, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD).
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman shot at club in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a shooting at the Diamond Club along North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge. It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say several people gathered in the VIP parking lot of the club, and that's where the shooting occurred. A 34-year-old...
OLD FORGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy