Top Stories of 2022: No. 5 - Megan Hall pleads guilty, gets 25 years in Pottsville jeweler's slaying

Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...

UNION COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO