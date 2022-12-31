Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Now, there are 2 more games that will add to Game Pass today
Today, “State in Bed” was unexpectedly added to Game Pass subscription that is already available. It sounds like its not the only game that will get used to the subscription today. A Twitter user noticed that the possibility of adding games to the subscription was unknown. At the...
game-news24.com
The Xbox Game Pass January 2023: What games have been added, changed?
In 2022, 220 new games were added to Game Pass on Xbox and PC. 2023 starts and players won’t find many interesting things already in January. This article will update you about the Game Pass games for January 2023. Which games will be added to the subscription, which is due to be removed at the moment. Only a part of the projects is known.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Upworthy
Oreo builds 'Doomsday' vault to protect its cookies from possible asteroid crash: 'Really real'
In 2008, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault was built to serve as the last hope in case the plant life on Earth comes to an end. The facility was made on the side of a mountain and has more than one million seed samples. But have you ever wondered what would people do if they want to have some cookies in case of an apocalypse? Oreo has already thought through it and built a Global Oreo Vault in 2020 right down the road from the seed vault, according to foodandwine.
ComicBook
Resident Evil-Like Horror Game Free for Limited Time
Resident Evil fans and horror game fanatics in general have a free game waiting for them to download now. It's not a Resident Evil game by name, but it's close – close enough to the point that the game even started out as a remake of Resident Evil 2 before it matured into its own standalone title that it is now. The game in question is called Daymare: 1998, and while it's free to download and keep now, that offer will only last for a limited time.
game-news24.com
5 of the Best Racing Simulator Games on Xbox One
This was the real world of arcade racing games on the Xbox and I felt like the time would come, in an attempt to look at the entire world of sim races. Those racing games where you know that if you are lucky to get the right amount of camber dialled on your rear wheels, you can blast round that hairpin at least 0.5 mph faster. It seems perfectly reasonable to narrow time into, oh?
game-news24.com
Cheap wireless headphones with noise reduction? What do you need at Samsung?
This offer gives you a very inexpensive portable Samsung Galaxy B2A-sonic headphones today. They are actually available only for 59 Euro on Amazon, while they were marketed at 149 Euro upon their release. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is the latest wireless headphones which Samsung has launched. This is a...
A Nintendo console that AV fans will love is coming soon, mark my words
3D audio, 4K, and so much more is possible and, I believe, closer than you might think.
game-news24.com
Where to Find Guardian Shields in Fortnite All Locations and How to Use It
There’s one new item that drops in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 where they are to find the Guardian Shield!. Once again, The Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 takes place on an island pulled together from several different realities, but with more medieval themes than anything else. We have...
game-news24.com
Is Modern Warfare 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?
Activisions latest shooter isn’t on the service, but is Modern Warfare 2 going to be coming into Xbox Game Pass?. On January 18, 2022, Microsoft announced its plans for a staggering 68,7 billion dollars to acquire Activision Blizzard. This is the greatest gaming acquisition ever, and there has been...
game-news24.com
Atlus: The persona makers plan several announcements in 2023
Dennis Leschnikowski 1st of 2023 at 10:44 on 09/02/2023. As Atlus confirmed in the New Year’s Special of Japan Famitsu, the company would like to announce or introduce some new titles this year. No particular names or details have yet been given. In an extensive New Years Special, the...
ComicBook
PS5 Players Surprised With Unexpected Controller Downgrade
There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
game-news24.com
Cult of the Lamb: First major content update for the Steam hit
Jusuf Hatic First on the Steam hit Cult of the Lamb there are a few steps forward in an upcoming content update that will be distributed to the community in a free way. The new content should focus on combat mechanics. The developing studio Massive Monsters was named after a...
game-news24.com
Twitch: Here are the ten most watched games in 2022, but without surprises
Let’s explore how they are most seen games are Twitch in 2022. The ranking doesn’t surprise many people, given the relic of those long-established names already appearing in the rankings of the past few years. You can read that no one of the top 10 games was released...
game-news24.com
Kitase: There is a grand announcement into Final Fantasy in 2023, Not The Final Fantasy?
Like a machine so well oiled, Square Enix has actually gained gold with the Final Fantasy project, which in the past few series hasn’t been associated with the quality it deserves. Final Fantasy XIV had a rising popularity, Final Fantasy VII remake, which led to more similar projects and sequels, and Final Fantasy XVI which currently manages to appear as one of the most hype-packed games. And more interesting yet? In 2023, Square Enix seems to have another big surprise.
game-news24.com
Genshin Impact clone trailer shown with mountable dragons and Devil May Cry combat
Representatives of the Korean company Hound 13 have posted a new trailer for their epic role-playing action game Dragon Sword – which many call a Genshin Impact clone – due to its similar gameplay and visuals. In reality, it isn’t exactly the same as the Chinese production of miho.
game-news24.com
Amazon Prime Gaming Jan 2023 free games include The Evil Within 2:32
I free games for the platforms Amazon Prime Gaming for the month of January 2023 also include The Evil Within 2, second chapter of the Survival Horror series created by Tango Gameworks, the developer’s Shinji Mikami. Here’s the list. The Evil Within 2:59. Breathedge Lawn Mowing Simulator! Beat...
Comments / 0