FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
kmaland.com
Iowa State back, Missouri in latest AP basketball rankings
(KMAland) -- Iowa State is back and Missouri is in the latest top 25 rankings from the Associated Press. The Cyclones are ranked No. 25 while Missouri is No. 20 and Kansas moved up to No. 3. View the regional conference teams that are ranked this week below. 1. Purdue.
fourstateshomepage.com
Doug Pewitt sworn in as prosector for northeast Oklahoma
MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13. Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey. “I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Baby Derby 2023 Winner!
Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis
There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
kggfradio.com
Boy Injured in Nowata County Rollover
An Afton 9 year-old is admitted to a Joplin hospital after being pinned in a semi truck crash. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the child was riding in the semi driven by 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton on Nowata County Road East-West just after 1:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon. Officers learned Heronemus was driving too fast on the slick roadway and the truck slid and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side.
fourstateshomepage.com
Wreck on slick roads sends Afton boy to hospital
AFTON, Okla. – An Afton child was admitted to Joplin’s Mercy Hospital with head injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Monday. The 9-year-old boy remains unnamed at this time. The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on County Road EW 150, west of US-69, approximately seven miles north...
fourstateshomepage.com
Miami man dies after Bagdad Rd. crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Miami man died as a result of a crash near the Kansas/Missouri border along Bagdad Road Friday morning. Asthy Zarred, 21,of Miami, Oklahoma was headed westbound on Bagdad Rd. around 11:15 Thursday night (12/29), when his car left the roadway to the north and struck a tree, Kansas Highway Patrol said. He had one passenger with him, 59-year-old Benster Syne, also of Miami, Oklahoma, who suffered no injuries.
KTUL
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
fourstateshomepage.com
Grand Lake pastor celebrates 90th birthday
GROVE, Okla. – A longtime area Baptist pastor is celebrating a milestone birthday today. The family of Rev. Gerald Dyer is hosting a 90th birthday celebration today at 2 p.m. at the Baptist Village Honey Creek Community Room in Grove. Rev. Dyer was born on Dec. 31, 1932, in...
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
KOKI FOX 23
Shopping center made of shipping containers to open in Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A new shopping center is coming to Bartlesville this year and it’s going to be made out of shipping containers. The developer behind it, Danielle Weaver, said she hopes it will bring unique shopping to Bartlesville and more investment to the west side of town.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma a new district attorney
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A new top prosecutor is officially in charge in Northeast Oklahoma. Douglas Pewitt was sworn in as the new district attorney for Ottawa and Delaware counties this afternoon. He said it’s important to include as much of the community as possible in the ceremony because...
933kwto.com
Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Possible in the Ozarks Monday and Monday Night
A strong storm system will move into the Ozarks Monday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. The National Weather Service says heavy rain will be likely, especially south and east of Springfield, which could lead to some flooding, especially in low lying areas. There is also...
Rogers County animal rescue mourns loss of twice-rescued eagle
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Rogers County animal rehabilitation center is mourning the loss of an eagle that they have rescued twice. On Jan. 1, 2023, Wild Heart Ranch announced the news of the eagle’s death on social media. According to a Wild Heart Ranch social media post, the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas runaway found in trunk of stolen car – Pittsburg teen arrested
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A 14-year-old girl who ran away from home is back with her family and her 18-year-old boyfriend is under arrest after police say he stole his mom’s car and was hiding the girl. Two days after Christmas Pittsburg Police took a report of a stolen...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County
A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
KOCO
60 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for help adopting pets after a puppy mill was recently shut down. Officials said the illegal breeding operation had 60 dogs on site when the Humane Society of Tulsa's team arrived and shut it down. They said many of the dogs were pregnant or had treatable medical conditions that had been neglected.
fourstateshomepage.com
Witnessing the Schifferdecker & Zelleken houses’ restoration
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two historical pieces of Joplin open up to the community, despite still being under construction. “What we want to do is to tell the story of these two families,” said Brad Belk, Director of Joplin Historical Neighborhoods, Inc. Around 50 people showed up to tour...
