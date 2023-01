Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington said at a recent press conference that if you really want to understand the airport, talk to the shoeshiners. So we did. Jill Wright opened Executive Shine at DIA in 1989. She got her start shining shoes at a Hyatt in Denver a few years before, and when she was 20, she beat out 30 others for a shoe shining contract at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in D.C. and Dulles International in Virginia.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO